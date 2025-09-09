Hollow Knight Silksong sold an estimated 3 million copies on Steam, analyst firm Alinea Analytics predicts, and nearly 80% of buyers own the first game.

TL;DR: Hollow Knight Silksong, Team Cherry's highly anticipated sequel, achieved remarkable success with an estimated 3 million Steam sales and $50 million revenue in three days. The game topped sales charts on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, attracting fans of the original and popular soulslike titles.

Team Cherry's Hollow Knight sequel is a smash hit on all platforms, especially on Steam where it sold an estimated 3 million copies alone.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

2025 has been a huge year for breakout games, and now Hollow Knight Silksong joins the list with stellar launch performance. While the developers haven't given out official sales figures, analyst firms like Alinea Analytics estimate that Silksong has sold 3 million games on Steam in the first 3 days since launch, racking up a hefty $50 million in revenue in the process.

The firm notes an interesting trend that reflects the franchise's enthusiast, die-hard fans: Most of the people who bought Silksong also own the original Hollow Knight game. And these players also have a penchant for brutal games--the analyst firm found that Silksong players also frequented FromSoft soulslikes.

"On Steam, 78% of Silksong players own the original Hollow Knight (81% on PlayStation), which isn't surprising. But almost half of Silksong's players on Steam also played Elden Ring on the platform, while over a third have played Dark Souls 3 and also Sekiro."

It's unclear how many copies Silksong has actually sold, but the game topped Steam's sales charts on day one and is also the best-selling game on both the Switch and Switch 2 eShops.

We also tracked the game's initial day one player count; Silksong broke 500,000 players on its first day, and set new player count records for the next few days, finally settling on the current peak of 587,150 players.

On PlayStation, Silksong was #2, and now currently sits as the #4 best-selling game on the PS Store.

Silksong has also finally popped on Xbox, where it's also at #4. This is impressive to say the least because Silksong is included with Xbox Game Pass.