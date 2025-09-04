Silksong breaks 400K players, hits #1 best-seller on Steam shortly after launch

Hollow Knight Silksong is huge success on PC, especially on Steam where over 400K players have bought and played Team Cherry's new Metroidvania sequel.

TL;DR: Hollow Knight Silksong launched to massive success, attracting over 400,000 PC players within 24 hours and becoming Steam's top-selling game. The highly anticipated Metroidvania disrupted digital storefronts due to demand and is praised for its $19.99 price across platforms, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Surprising no one, Hollow Knight Silksong is a big hit, especially on PC where it has attracted over 400,000 players shortly after launch.

Hollow Knight Silksong released a few hours ago and the Metroidvania is already pulling in huge numbers. The demand for Silksong was so strong that the game's launch disrupted digital storefronts, including Steam, Nintendo's eShop, and the PlayStation and Xbox stores. Now that those hiccups seem to be evened out, gamers can actually jump in and play Silksong--and jumping in they are.

According to Steam DB, the early player counts are incredibly strong for an indie game. At the time of writing, Silksong set a 24-hour peak of 400,528 players, and that has been growing by the minute. Valve's own data shows that Silksong is the #1 top-selling game right now on Steam.

The sales figures for Silksong remain unknown, and we probably won't hear much about that unless Team Cherry makes an announcement. Remember that Silksong is available now on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so Xbox users may choose to access the game that way instead of purchasing.

Silksong hasn't shown up on the top-sellers lists of the digital PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo stores just yet, but that should change as the demand is realized into real-world sales.

The indie has seen unprecedented demand and buzz to the point where other developers have moved their games outside of launching alongside Silksong, as to not compete with Team Cherry's hugely popular new game. The studio was also recently praised for keeping Silksong's price tag down to $19.99 on all platforms.