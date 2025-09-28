Hades II hits 100K players on Steam in 24 hours, dethrones Silksong as #1 best-seller on eShop

Hades II is the latest mega-popular indie game taking over store charts, and the RPG amassed over 100K players on Steam in 24 hours with big eShop sales.

TL;DR: Hades II, Supergiant Games' roguelike sequel, is a major indie hit on PC and Nintendo Switch, topping the Nintendo eShop digital sales charts and attracting over 100,000 Steam players within 24 hours. Its timed exclusivity suggests potential for even greater sales upon future platform releases.

Hades II is the current indie hit on the market, where it looks to become a top-seller on both PC and Nintendo Switch.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Supergiant's roguelike sequel is showing signs of being a big success. The game launched to critical acclaim and high playercounts on PC and Switch, where Hades II is attracting over a hundred thousand players on Steam alone. In its first 24 hours, Hades II had 103,890 players on Steam, and high playercounts are telltale signs of popular game launches.

Hades II likewise did well on Nintendo platforms. The game is currently the #1 best-seller on the Nintendo eShop's digital-only games list, dethroning Hollow Knight Silksong which had previously topped the list. At the time of writing, Hades II Switch 2 edition is #1, and the base Switch version is #2, with the first Hades game rounding out the list at #3. For the time being, Supergiant Games' underworld franchise is dominating the eShop's digital sales charts.

4

It's unclear how many sales that these indicators will translate to, and it's worth mentioning that Hades II is currently timed exclusive on the Nintendo Switch and PC. The indie could sell many more copies when it's eventually released for PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

4

2025 has been a significant year for indie games, with breakout hits like Split Fiction, Peak, and Hollow Knight Silksong all hitting hundreds of thousands of players on Steam near launch (Silksong managed to accumulate over half a million peak players in 24 hours after release). Supergiant may share official Hades II sales figures in the coming weeks.