Hollow Knight Silksong takes over Nintendo Switch as the eShop's #1 best seller

TL;DR: Hollow Knight Silksong is the top-selling game on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 digital stores, ranking highly on Steam and PlayStation Store as a leading indie metroidvania. It boasts strong player retention and record-breaking launch numbers, positioning it as one of the best-selling indie games of the year.

Silksong may end up being one of the best-selling indie games of the year. Team Cherry's new metroidvania has topped the best-sellers charts of multiple storefronts--at launch, it was #1 on Steam, and now it's also the top-seller on the Nintendo eShop.

Both versions of Silksong--the Switch and Switch 2 variants--are the #1 best-sellers on their respective platforms. This trend bodes very well for game sales, considering the original Switch has an installed base of over 150 million (the Switch 2 is currently at 6 million).

Silksong's rankings have shifted a bit on the PlayStation Store and Steam; The game was at #2 a day ago, but is now #3 on the PS Store, and Borderlands 4 has commanded the top spot on Steam, with Silksong now coming in at #4.

The game remains one of the most popular indies on Steam, dwarfing the peak player counts of some AAA games. Silksong broke another record a day ago with 568,120 players and retention seems strong. At launch, Silksong gained over 400K players in little over 2 hours, and those numbers have only gone up with time.

Interestingly enough, Silksong isn't even ranked among the best-sellers on the Xbox console store. Silksong is included on Xbox Game Pass so it's likely that most gamers will access it that way instead of buying the game for $20.

Team Cherry has yet to give any sort of update on Silksong's sales figures but we may get something in the coming days and/or weeks.