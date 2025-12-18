Hollow Knight Silksong sells 7 million copies since launch, with millions of Game Pass players

Hollow Knight Silksong is a mega success with over 7 million copies sold in 3 months, making it one of the fastest-selling video games of the year.

Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the best-selling video games of the year, and it only released three months ago.

Silksong is one of the most popular games of the year, amassing hundreds of thousands of concurrent players on Steam shortly after release. Now we finally have a sales update for the beloved indie: Team Cherry has confirmed that Silksong has sold over 7 million copies since its launch, firmly establishing it as one of the best-selling titles of 2025 and of recent memory.

"But firstly, and most importantly, we wanted to say a huge thank you to all the players who've braved Silksong's distant and dangerous lands. That's over seven million of you who've purchased the game, alongside millions more playing on Xbox Game Pass," the devs said in a blog post.

As far as public data goes, Silksong's performance contends with indie darling Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, whose figures were 5 million as of October and an estimated 6 million by December.

EA had also announced that Battlefield 6 had sold 7 million copies, albeit in a significantly shorter 3-day span. It's also possible that AAA hits like NBA 2K26 and Black Ops 7 are brushing against these numbers, too.

To celebrate the milestone, Team Cherry announced Silksong's first expansion, Sea of Sorrow. And it'll be free for everyone who has purchased Silksong--a nice thank you from the dev team.