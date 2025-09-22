Borderlands 4 surpasses 2.5 million copies sold, 1.3 million copies via Steam

Borderlands 4 has sold more than 2.5 million copies since its release on September 12, amounting to $150 million in gathered revenue.

Borderlands 4 was released and was met with some performance issues on PC, but despite these criticisms, the game has gone on to sell 2.5 million copies in just 10 days.

A new report from Games Industry.biz cites data from Alinea Analytics, which claims Borderlands 4 has reached 2.5 million copies sold since launch, with 1.3 million of those copies being sold via Steam. Notably, Borderlands 4 has surpassed 300,000 concurrent players on Steam following its launch, marking the highest concurrent Steam player count in the Borderlands franchise.

The data analytics firm also shared insights on how many Borderlands 4 players have played previous games in the franchise, with the firm stating that 59% of gamers played Borderlands 2, 51% played Borderlands 3, and 22% played Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Over one million units have been moved on console, and on PlayStation, 81% of players played Borderlands 3, 64% played Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and 50% played Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Games Industry.biz states that PS Plus inclusions influenced player choice.

Notably, Borderlands 4 has recently been experiencing optimization issues on PC, which are currently dominating the headlines. We have conducted our own benchmarking of Borderlands 4 across high-end PC hardware and found the title isn't optimized at all to run at native. It seems the game was developed around DLSS and frame generation. If you are interested in seeing our benchmark scores, check them out below.