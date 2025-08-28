GeForce RTX 5060 is NVIDIA's 'fastest-ramping x60-class GPU ever'

NVIDIA's second-quarter Gaming revenue was up 49% from a year ago, with the company singling out the success of the GeForce RTX 5060 as a key factor.

TL;DR: NVIDIA reported $46.7 billion revenue in fiscal Q2 2026, driven by a 56% Data Center increase from Blackwell hardware. Gaming revenue rose 49% year-over-year, boosted by the successful GeForce RTX 5060 launch. DLSS 4 expanded to 175+ games, and RTX Blackwell debuted on GeForce NOW cloud gaming.

NVIDIA posted its latest financial results for fiscal Q2 2026, with $46.7 billion in revenue, a 56% year-over-year increase in Data Center revenue driven by Blackwell hardware. However, it's also good news for NVIDIA's Gaming and AI PC segment that includes the company's latest RTX Blackwell generation of GeForce RTX hardware.

According to the report, fiscal Q2 2026 Gaming revenue reached $4.3 billion, representing a 14% increase from Q1 2026 and a 49% rise from the same period last year. During this time, NVIDIA launched the mainstream-focused GeForce RTX 5060 GPU on May 19, which NVIDIA says has become the "fastest-ramping x60-class GPU ever" for the company.

Although we're not sure if "fastest-ramping" translates to "fastest-selling," it's clear that the GeForce RTX 5060 has been a massive success in recent months. This also means that we wouldn't be surprised if it starts to make big moves up the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for August 2025.

Critically, the GeForce RTX 5060 has received a mixed response due to sticking with 8GB of fast GDDR7 memory, which many see as a bottleneck for pushing image quality and higher resolutions in some titles. Many were hoping that the latest x60-class GPU from NVIDIA would arrive with 12GB or 16GB of VRAM. This is something we noted in our review of the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GAMING OC; however, we were impressed by its 28% faster 1080p gaming performance than the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4060.

Other highlights for NVIDIA's Gaming sector performance in fiscal Q2 2026 include DLSS 4 becoming available in over 175 games and apps, covering all the biggest PC releases, and the arrival of RTX Blackwell on the company's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.