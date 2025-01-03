All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs teased: RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 5060, 5050 Max-Q coming

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series 'Laptop' GPUs leaked: RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, RTX 5060, RTX 5050 Max-Q designs on the way.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs teased: RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 5060, 5050 Max-Q coming
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have been leaked, revealing models like RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, 5060, and 5050 Max-Q. The PCI ID repository suggests the use of AD108M dies, though higher-end models may use GB203M. These GPUs are designed for power-efficient gaming laptops.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have been leaked, with the mobile Blackwell GPUs spotted inside of the PCI ID repository: the new RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, RTX 5060, and RTX 5050 Max-Q laptop GPUs have been teased.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs teased: RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 5060, 5050 Max-Q coming 14
3

In the PCI ID repository files we can see "AD108M" listed against multiple RTX 50 Max-Q GPUs, suggesting that NVIDIA could replace the Blackwell GPU dies with Ada Lovelace GPU dies. AD108M doesn't really exist in the ADa family, and can only be found up to the AD107 for the RTX 50 series GPUs.

NVIDIA's Max-Q chips are usually destined for thin-and-light, power-efficiency gaming laptops versus regular Laptop GPUs for high-performance gaming laptops. AD108M seems like a strange choice, acting as an entry-level GPU for rRTX 5070 and other lower-class mobile GPUs.

TechPowerUp reports that we could see NVIDIA use either the GB206M or AD108M die on the RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, while the PCI ID repository only mentions AD108M.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Max-Q (GB203M)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Max-Q (GB203M)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Max-Q (GB206M / AD108M)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Max-Q (GB206M / AD108M)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Max-Q (GB206M / AD108M)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Max-Q (GB206M / AD108M)

The higher-end RTX 5090 Max-Q and RTX 5080 Max-Q laptop chips will use the GB203M GPU, which is a cut-down version of the desktop-bound GB203 GPU that will power the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards. It would be disappointing to see Ada GPU dies inside of RTX 50 series GPUs that are meant to be all Blackwell... so let's hope this changes.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs teased: RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 5060, 5050 Max-Q coming 15
3

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU family (preliminary) specs:

  • RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 + GN22-X11 (GB203)
  • RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 + GN22-X9 (GB203)
  • RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB GDDR7 + GN22-X7 (GB205)
  • RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 + GN22-X6 (GB206)
  • RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 + GN22-X4 (GB206)
  • RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 + GN22-X2 (GB207)
Photo of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 Gaming Laptop
Best Deals: ASUS ROG Strix G17 Gaming Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1686 USD
- -
Buy
$1686 USD
- -
Buy
$4316.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£3405.27
- -
Buy
$1686 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2025 at 1:35 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles