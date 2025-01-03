NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs teased: RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 5060, 5050 Max-Q coming

TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have been leaked, revealing models like RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, 5060, and 5050 Max-Q. The PCI ID repository suggests the use of AD108M dies, though higher-end models may use GB203M. These GPUs are designed for power-efficient gaming laptops. NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have been leaked, revealing models like RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070, 5060, and 5050 Max-Q. The PCI ID repository suggests the use of AD108M dies, though higher-end models may use GB203M. These GPUs are designed for power-efficient gaming laptops.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have been leaked, with the mobile Blackwell GPUs spotted inside of the PCI ID repository: the new RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, RTX 5060, and RTX 5050 Max-Q laptop GPUs have been teased.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In the PCI ID repository files we can see "AD108M" listed against multiple RTX 50 Max-Q GPUs, suggesting that NVIDIA could replace the Blackwell GPU dies with Ada Lovelace GPU dies. AD108M doesn't really exist in the ADa family, and can only be found up to the AD107 for the RTX 50 series GPUs.

NVIDIA's Max-Q chips are usually destined for thin-and-light, power-efficiency gaming laptops versus regular Laptop GPUs for high-performance gaming laptops. AD108M seems like a strange choice, acting as an entry-level GPU for rRTX 5070 and other lower-class mobile GPUs.

TechPowerUp reports that we could see NVIDIA use either the GB206M or AD108M die on the RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, while the PCI ID repository only mentions AD108M.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Max-Q (GB203M)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Max-Q (GB203M)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Max-Q (GB206M / AD108M)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Max-Q (GB206M / AD108M)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Max-Q (GB206M / AD108M)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Max-Q (GB206M / AD108M)

The higher-end RTX 5090 Max-Q and RTX 5080 Max-Q laptop chips will use the GB203M GPU, which is a cut-down version of the desktop-bound GB203 GPU that will power the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards. It would be disappointing to see Ada GPU dies inside of RTX 50 series GPUs that are meant to be all Blackwell... so let's hope this changes.

3

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU family (preliminary) specs: