GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti to launch in March 2025

TL;DR: The GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti are expected to launch in March 2025, according to leaks from NVIDIA partner Colorful. This release would complete the GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup within three months. Despite no official specs, rumors suggest the RTX 5060 will feature 8GB of GDDR7 memory. Competition includes AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9060 series and Intel's Arc B580.

With the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti expected to launch sometime later this month, we've now got word on when we can expect to see the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti combo. Both GPUs could arrive sooner than expected, with information from Chinese hardware maker and NVIDIA partner Colorful pointing to a March 2025 release.

According to a leaked slide from @wxnod on X (via Videocardz), Taiwanese company Chaintech has outlined its roadmap for the GeForce RTX 50 Series, showing the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti launching in March. Chaintech is one of Colorful's leading suppliers of GPU components, and Colorful is one of the region's largest GPU brands.

A March 2025 launch for the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti would see NVIDIA launch its entire GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup in three months - a first. This news follows a story last week that indicated that NVIDIA could launch two GeForce RTX 5060 Ti models - one with 8GB and one with 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

Although NVIDIA hasn't confirmed or officially announced any specs, pricing, or hardware information on the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti - leaks and rumors from credible sources point to the RTX 5060 once again being an 8GB GPU. However, that 8GB will be on the latest GDDR7 memory on a 128-bit bus.

With AMD set to launch its Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs in March, its GeForce RTX 5060 Series competition - the new Radeon RX 9060 and RX 9060 XT - is expected to launch after NVIDIA's RTX 5060 combo. The 60-class is the most popular GPU segment, where NVIDIA faces the most competition. Intel recently launched its RTX 4060 competitor, the impressive Intel Arc B580 12GB for $249 - presenting excellent value for $50 less than an RTX 4060.

Regardless of performance and value, Valve's latest Steam hardware survey results show that the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti will both be successful, no matter the configuration.