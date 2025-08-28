NVIDIA posts $46.7 billion revenue for Q2 2025, up 56% from 2024 thanks to Blackwell AI GPUs

NVIDIA has reported its Q2 2025 financial results, with $46.7 billion in revenue which is up 56% from last year. Blackwell AI GPUs selling like hotcakes.

TL;DR: NVIDIA reported a record $46.7 billion revenue in Q2 2025, up 56% year-over-year, driven by strong AI GPU sales and data center growth. The company projects $54 billion for Q3, fueled by Blackwell AI platform adoption and expanding enterprise, gaming, automotive, and robotics markets worldwide.

NVIDIA has just posted its Q2 2025 financial report, with $46.7 billion in revenue over the three-month period, breaking its previous sales record from Q1 2025 with $44.1 billion.

The company posted a press release on its website noting that its quarterly earnings are up 56% from a year ago, as well as no H20 AI GPUs sold to China-based customers in Q2 2025. NVIDIA benefited from a $180 million release of previously reserved H20 chips sitting in inventory, from around $650 million in unrestricted H20 sales to customers outside of China.

NVIDIA expects the next quarter to be even bigger again, once again breaking (even the new Q2 record) in Q3 2025, with the AI GPU leader projecting $54 billion in revenue. That would mean $44B for Q1, $46.7B for Q2, and a big step up to $54B in Q3... GB200 is mass-produced now, and the new Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI servers are now hitting the market... Q3 is going to be massive for NVIDIA.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said: "Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap - production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary. NVIDIA NVLink rack-scale computing is revolutionary, arriving just in time as reasoning AI models drive orders-of-magnitude increases in training and inference performance. The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its center".

NVIDIA notes that its new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU is powering the world's most popular enterprise servers, with companies including Disney, Foxconn, Hitachi, Hyundai, and even TSMC being the first to use the new servers.

The company also highlights more data center progress since Q1 2025, collaborating with partners across the planet to build and accelerating advanced AI supercomputers, with Doudna in the US, JUPITER and Blue Lion in Germany, Isambard in the UK, and FugakuNEXT in Japan.

NVIDIA says that it was recently revealed that NVIDIA was working with nations across Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, as well as technology industry leaders to build NVIDIA Blackwell AI infrastructure, including the world's first industrial AI cloud for European manufacturers, to fuel the region's next industrial transformation.

On the gaming side of things, Q2 2025 revenues for its Gaming division (GeForce, etc) reached $4.3 billion, which is a 14% increase over Q1 2025, and a 49% increase over a year ago. This shows that a lot of gamers are upgrading, system integrators are flooding their systems with GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, especially up 49% from 12 months ago.

NVIDIA included highlights for its Automotive and Robotics divisions, with the announcement of its new NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor developer kit and production modules, with powerful new AI supercomputers designed to power millions of robots across multiple industries.