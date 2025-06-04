MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GAMING OC Review - Falls Short of Greatness

TweakTown Rating: 81% Our Verdict The GeForce RTX 5060 is here, and in MSI GAMING OC form, it delivers a sizeable performance improvement over the previous generation's RTX 4060 and RTX 3060 while benefiting from the full DLSS 4 suite. However, with only 8GB of VRAM, it's unable to reach its full potential. Pros A lot faster than the RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 for 1080p and 1440p gaming

Introduction

With no less than five GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs released so far this year, the arrival of the GeForce RTX 5060 is one that many have been waiting for. It presents gamers with the most affordable RTX Blackwell desktop GPU so far, and completes the lineup. It offers one of the most significant gen-on-gen performance improvements for the entire GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup, making it a great upgrade option for GeForce RTX 3060 and even RTX 4060 owners, with the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC reviewed here delivering 51% faster 1080p gaming performance, on average, than the RTX 3060, and 28% faster 1080p gaming performance than the RTX 4060.

60-class graphics cards from NVIDIA are always the most popular, so it's great to see that the GeForce RTX 5060 delivers the generational uplift absent in other cards in the lineup. Yes, the GeForce RTX 5060 moves 60-class performance forward meaningfully, but it falls short of reaching its true potential as a compact and efficient 1080p and 1440p performer. If you've been following GPU news in the lead-up to the RTX 5060's launch, you'll probably recall that the RTX 5060 started making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a strange move, NVIDIA didn't provide press or media with pre-release drivers, which explains why this review of the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC is late.

That's not all. At Computex 2025, many popular YouTube tech channels came together to decry NVIDIA for offering gaming-focused media hands-on preview opportunities with the RTX 5060 (which came with drivers), with coverage focused squarely on DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation. A criticism that is neither here nor there, as previews are not reviews; however, the criticism that the GeForce RTX 5060 sticking with 8GB of fast GDDR7 memory instead of 12GB or 16GB being a mistake for its longevity is one that we agree with. However, it's manageable and not a deal breaker.

As a 1080p gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 5060 is NVIDIA's best 60-class card in a couple of generations - and this can be seen in the 10-12% performance difference between it and the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. For the past couple of generations, cards like the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 4060 Ti were considered better overall options because they offered around 20-30% more performance than their baseline 60 counterparts.

Even with 8GB of VRAM, the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC offers excellent 1440p performance thanks to DLSS 4. When VRAM capacity becomes an issue, like with the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GPU, you'll need to tinker with settings to compensate.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, recently said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance, and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could soon come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

With the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine. The result is frame rates of up to 4K at 240 FPS and higher, without stuttering issues. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the parameters and four times the compute requirement. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a patch or game update. DLSS 4 is built to be backward compatible, with over 125 games and apps supported (so far).

It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist becoming more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. RTX Blackwell is a game changer for creators and editors, especially with the new low-voltage and cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves memory bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs of the GeForce RTX 5060 compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 3060, and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GeForce RTX 5060 GeForce RTX 4060 GeForce RTX 3060 Architecture Blackwell Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8N CUDA Cores 4608 3840 3072 3584 Tensor Cores (AI) 144 (5th Gen) 120 (5th Gen) 96 (4th Gen) 112 (3rd Gen) AI TOPS 759 614 242 102 Ray Tracing Cores 36 (4th Gen) 30 (4th Gen) 24 (3rd Gen) 28 (2nd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2572 MHz 2497 MHz 2460 MHz 1777 MHz Memory 8GB/16GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 128 Bit 128 Bit 128 Bit 192 Bit Bandwidth 448 GB/sec 448 GB/sec 272 GB/sec 360 GB/sec TGP 180W 145W 115W 170W

The GeForce RTX 50 Series is the first RTX generation to arrive without a notable process shrink or change. RTX Blackwell uses a custom TSMC 4N process similar to the GeForce RTX 40 Series' Ada Lovelace architecture. Of course, several architectural improvements made with the GeForce RTX 50 Series separate RTX Blackwell from what has come before. From the latest generation of AI and RT hardware to new technology that helps pave the way for Neural Shaders, to the shift to faster GDDR7 memory that sees the GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GPU offer almost double the memory bandwidth as the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU.

However, the GeForce RTX 5060 specs clearly show that NVIDIA felt this GPU deserved a notable upgrade over its predecessor. Compared to the GeForce RTX 4060, the RTX 5060 features 25% more CUDA, Tensor, and Ray Tracing cores, and with 65% faster GDDR7 memory, it also happens to feature a power rating that is 25% higher than the RTX 4060. However, as this is still 145W delivered over a single 8-pin power connector, the GeForce RTX 5060, if nothing else, is hands-down the most efficient GPU providing this level of performance (outside of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti).

The MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC reviewed here is a premium overclocked model with an out-of-the-box Boost Clock speed of up to 2640 MHz, a +143 MHz increase over the 2497 MHz reference spec. Unlike the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, available in 8GB and 16GB variants, the GeForce RTX 5060 is only available with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. As seen in our testing, there are some titles where the 8GB capacity becomes an issue when gaming at 1440p. And with that, we can't help but feel that 12GB of VRAM would have been the right choice for the GeForce RTX 5060.

The GeForce RTX 5060 also levels up its AI capabilities compared to the GeForce RTX 4060, thanks to FP4 support that delivers up to 614 TOPS of AI performance. Of course, with 8GB of VRAM, you are limited to working with less complex models - but it's still a big step forward compared to previous 8GB cards. And for creators, the RTX 5060 benefits from all the advancements seen across the entire RTX Blackwell lineup, including support for 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5060 GPU Codename GB206 Model MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G GAMING OC Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 30 CUDA Cores 3840 Tensor Cores (AI) 614 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 58 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock Speed 2625 MHz (Boost) 2640 MHz (MSI Center) Memory 8GB GDDR7 Memory Speed 28 Gbps Memory Interface 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 32 MB TGP 145W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 1 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 1 x 8-pin Dimensions 248 x 135 x 41 mm Weight 649 grams

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

MSI's redesigned and slimmer 'GAMING' GPU design for the GeForce RTX 50 Series has been one of our favorites. Across the entire lineup, you're getting excellent cooling in a more compact package that is one of MSI's best-looking graphics cards. However, in dual-fan MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC form, some of the more premium flourishes seen in the higher-tier GAMING TRIO cards we reviewed this year are missing.

For one, the RGB lightning-style strips running across the middle of the GPU are now gone, as is the holographic MSI dragon on the back. In its place, a less impressive but still cool-looking chrome dragon. The build quality here is still excellent, with the metal backplate and shroud feeling as premium as expected.

With 248 x 135 x 41mm dimensions, even as a premium OC model, the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC is still a compact and lightweight dual-slot GPU. As the GeForce RTX 5060 is the most efficient GPU in the lineup, drawing less than 150W even when stressed, smaller options like this make a lot more sense than larger triple-fan beasts. Cooling-wise, you're still getting a premium experience thanks to the metal backplate, nickel-plated copper baseplate, MSI's square-shaped core pipes, and two of the company's new STORMFORCE fans. In our testing, we never saw the GPU temperature cross the 60 degrees Celsius mark, nor did we hear the fans when running a stress test.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing, and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5060, all tests are run at 1080p and 1440p and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important in 2025 than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction and the new RTX Mega Geometry dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Returnal (RT) Third-person action roguelike with an in-built benchmark that tests environment destruction, particle effects, ray-traced reflections, and more. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 1080p using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Half-Life 2 RTX Path Tracing tested in the impressive Half-Life 2 RTX demo using the Ravenholm level with DLSS 4.

Gaming Performance Analysis - 1080p and 1440p

Average Gaming Performance - 1080p Results

According to the latest Steam Hardware Survey results, 1080p is the most popular resolution among PC gamers, and the most popular graphics cards are GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060. Although much of the RTX 5060 discourse has been centred around its 8GB of VRAM, NVIDIA positions the GPU as a 1080p gaming powerhouse and a viable upgrade path for RTX 3060 owners. On that note, even though the RTX 3060 features 12GB of VRAM, the GeForce RTX 5060 is, on average, 51% faster for 1080p gaming. It's also 27.7% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060, making it an impressive generational improvement. It's even 7% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and within 10% and 12% of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB GPUs for 1080p gaming.

Although DLSS 4 numbers aren't included in the average results above, in our testing, we found that the new Transformer-model powered DLSS 4 Super Resolution delivered impressive image quality at 1080p when using the 'Quality' preset. For titles with heavy ray-tracing like Cyberpunk 2077, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation can push the native 48 FPS into the 100+ FPS territory with better image quality and lower latency. With the RTX 5060 maintaining the $299 price point of the RTX 4060, the improved performance and the bonus of DLSS 4 are enough to make it one of the better choices for 1080p gaming in 2025.

For the most part, the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC's performance sits between the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GPU, with the RTX 4060 Ti pulling ahead in a few titles like F1 24 and Marvel Rivals. However, as the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GPU has a 27% higher MSRP than the RTX 5060, the latter's 1080p performance makes it the clear performance per dollar winner.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

54 54

With 8GB of VRAM, you might think that the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC is useless for 1440p gaming, which isn't the case. The results above show that the GPU is still 47% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 and 28.6% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060 at this resolution. However, the 8GB capacity can become an issue at this resolution.

Across our 14-game benchmark suite, some titles see a performance hit simply due to the VRAM capacity, namely Dragon Age: The Veilguard, F1 24, and Horizon Forbidden West. All three titles are modern AAA-style releases with cutting-edge visuals, which means that for some 1440p gaming on the RTX 5060, you will need to lower settings to compensate for the lack of 12GB or even 16GB of VRAM. However, as the RTX 5060 is the sort of GPU you'd tinker with settings to get the best performance, this isn't a deal breaker. Also, most games, including the most popular titles played today, run just fine on a GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

At 1440p, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU pulls ahead of the RTX 5060, delivering around 20% faster performance on average when looking at raw performance. For those looking to play games with a lot of ray-tracing or details set to 'Ultra,' the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU is better suited for delivering that cinematic experience at 1440p. However, DLSS 4 is impressive on the GeForce RTX 5060 at 1440p. The 'Quality' and 'Balanced' presets deliver a sizeable boost to performance without sacrificing image quality, and the addition of Frame Generation can turn something playable into a smooth 100+ FPS experience.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

Steel Nomad is the latest DirectX 12-based synthetic benchmark from 3DMark, and the 1440p and 4K benchmark scores present a slightly inflated version of what we found with our in-game benchmark results. Here, the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC's scores are 58% higher than the GeForce RTX 3060 and around 36% higher than the GeForce RTX 4060, with those figures being closer to 50% and 30% when looking at in-game averages. The Steel Nomad results point to RTX Blackwell GPUs like the GeForce RTX 5060 being better equipped for modern gaming technologies like Unreal Engine 5.

The Port Royal score for the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC, a synthetic ray-tracing benchmark, is a whopping 42% higher than that of the GeForce RTX 4060. This result can be replicated in games with heavy ray-tracing like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and others, where the RTX 5060 is around 35% faster. The score is also 7% higher than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which was widely considered the entry-level GPU for ray-tracing, with that honor now passing over to the RTX 5060.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and the new Multi-Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to the overall improvements to performance and latency on the Frame Generation side and the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Balanced' mode preset for these benchmarks, often delivering native-like image quality, to test the GeForce RTX 5060's capabilities as a 1440p gaming GPU.

DLSS 4, which includes Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation, is a key feature of the GeForce RTX 5060 - and when it all comes together, delivers the sort of gaming experience that would only be possible on a higher-end GPU that costs double or even triple. DLSS 4's new Super Resolution, which is powered by a new transformer AI model, is one of those features you should enable wherever it's available. For Cyberpunk 2077's hardware-intensive RT Ultra preset, 28 FPS becomes 57 FPS using the DLSS 'Balanced' preset, doubling performance. From there, Multi Frame Generation can boost performance further and increase motion clarity for high refresh rate displays.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, a game where the RTX 5060's 8GB of VRAM limits performance, sees a 60% increase in performance when using DLSS 4 Super Resolution. In Marvel Rivals, a game without ray-tracing, DLSS 4 Super Resolution improves performance by 45% at 1440p on the RTX 5060 to deliver a smooth 93 FPS that can push into triple-digit territory with Multi Frame Generation. DLSS 4 is a game changer for performance, image fidelity, and latency; however, for Multi Frame Generation to deliver its best results, you need at least 50-60 FPS of DLSS Super Resolution Performance.

Path Tracing Performance - 1080p

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU like the GeForce RTX 5060. In fact, outside of the massive increase in performance, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

The MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC is what you'd call an entry-level Path Tracing GPU, where it can offer a visually impressive and playable 1080 Full Ray Tracing experience, but one that also doesn't look or feel as remarkable as what's possible on a higher-end GPU like the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5080. Playing both Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled on the GeForce RTX 5060 is impressive, but there's no denying that the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti feels like the better option if Path Tracing is something you're looking for.

Case in point, the incredibly demanding Half-Life 2 RTX is playable on the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC. However, it requires running the game at 1080p using the DLSS 4 'Quality' preset, 'Medium', ray-tracing settings, and Multi-Frame Generation set to at least 2X for a smooth and responsive experience. It looks fantastic, however, there is a big difference between how Half-Life 2 RTX looks running on the RTX 5060 in 1080p versus the demo running in 4K on the RTX 5080.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

With its premium build and cooling, the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC's GPU temperature only rose to 58 degrees Celsius during a stress test. And that's with the +150 MHz or so out-of-the-box overclock and a modest fan curve that remained just about silent. Besides the excellent cooling in MSI's custom design, the RTX 5060 is one of the most efficient GPUs in the RTX 50 Series lineup, drawing only 132W on average when gaming in 1080p.

Final Thoughts

And DLSS 4, one of the most impressive features of the GeForce RTX 50 Series debut, continues to impress here, even at 1080p. With exceptional image quality and Multi Frame Generation boosting performance in several titles, it's enough to make the RTX 5060 a decent 1440p GPU. And even though the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 GAMING OC features a robust and compact design with fantastic thermal performance, when looking at mainstream GPUs like the RTX 5060, the closer the price stays to $299, the more it makes sense.

Do we wish the GeForce RTX 5060 shipped with 12GB or 16GB of VRAM? Yes, that would help alleviate any issues with 1440p gaming and better future-proof the card for AAA titles with ray-tracing and other cutting-edge features that would force you to lower in-game settings. However, sticking with 8GB is not a deal breaker for the RTX 5060, and in fact, it's one of the best GeForce RTX 50 Series releases so far, with 1080p and 1440p performance that is around 50% faster than the RTX 3060 and 28% faster than the RTX 4060.

The RTX 5060 delivers one of the best gen-on-gen performance uplifts for the RTX Blackwell generation while maintaining the same $299 MSRP as the RTX 4060. As a 1080p GPU, the RTX 5060 is NVIDIA's best baseline 60-class GPU since the GeForce RTX 2060. It offers excellent performance at this resolution, powerful enough for 1440p gaming, and supports cutting-edge features like ray-tracing and DLSS 4.