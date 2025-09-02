RTX 5060 surges ahead in Steam Charts while RDNA 4 is still missing in action

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for August 2025 are in, and it shows that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series is growing in popularity.

The latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for August 2025 are in, and based on the latest data, the most popular GPUs from the current generation of hardware are the GeForce RTX 50 series, specifically the GeForce RTX 5070 and the GeForce RTX 5060. Now, based on previous generations of GeForce graphics cards, this is unsurprising; however, with the RTX 5060 rapidly moving up the chart of most popular GPUs among PC gamers, it's clear that mainstream RTX Blackwell is popular.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The latest results also reflect NVIDIA's comments from its recent financial results for fiscal Q2 2026, where it stated that the GeForce RTX 5060 has become the "fastest-ramping x60-class GPU ever" for the company. Looking at the top 25 discrete GPUs for PC gaming (check out the full list below), the GeForce RTX 5060 is already in the number 24 spot, with the GeForce RTX 5070 sitting in number 17.

NVIDIA's full GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup is present in the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for August 2025; however, AMD's new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series is still a no-show.

This is surprising, considering the massive improvements to ray-tracing performance and the impact of FSR 4 upscaling on the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT and mainstream Radeon RX 9060 XT. It shows that AMD has yet to make a significant impact on NVIDIA's dominance in the PC gaming space, as the company's most popular GPUs among PC gamers are the now aging Radeon RX 6600 and Radeon RX 580.

We're confident that AMD's RDNA 4 lineup will make an appearance on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results at some point this year, as it took a while before we started seeing the company's RDNA 3 lineup, which is now all present.