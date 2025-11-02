GeForce RTX 3060 reclaims the top spot as the most popular PC gaming GPU

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for October 2025 are in, and the GeForce RTX 3060 has reclaimed the top spot as the most popular discrete gaming GPU, followed by the GeForce RTX 4060. The 'Top 30' discrete gaming GPUs among PC gamers is once again dominated by NVIDIA, with the company's fastest-growing RTX Blackwell generation GPUs being the GeForce RTX 5070, followed by the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060.
Valve's data shows that the GeForce RTX 5070 is the most popular new graphics card option for PC gaming, and the card could reach the 'Top 10' before the end of the year if its momentum holds. Likewise, RTX 50 Series cards, such as the RTX 5060, 5060 Ti, and 5070 Ti, are continuing to rise up the charts. The only discrete option not in the 'Top 30' is the flagship GeForce RTX 5090.
However, unlike AMD's new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series, the RTX 5090 makes the list with AMD's latest cards still relegated to the 'Other' category. Or, they are being miscategorized, as there are a few generic 'Radeon Graphics' entries. Here's the complete list.
Top 30 Discrete PC Gaming GPUs for October 2025 (Source: Valve)
|GPU
|Market Share
|Percentage Change
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|4.30%
|-0.32%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
|4.10%
|-0.33%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
|3.98%
|-0.68%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|2.96%
|0.05%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
|2.92%
|-0.03%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|2.67%
|-0.23%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|2.47%
|-0.27%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|2.30%
|-0.18%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
|2.12%
|-0.13%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
|2.04%
|-0.18%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
|2.03%
|-0.16%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
|1.88%
|-0.09%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
|1.79%
|0.29%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
|1.63%
|-0.15%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
|1.62%
|-0.08%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|1.62%
|-0.06%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|1.44%
|-0.02%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU
|1.41%
|0.06%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
|1.24%
|0.27%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|1.05%
|-0.08%
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
|1.05%
|-0.01%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU
|1.02%
|-0.05%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|0.99%
|-0.07%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
|0.95%
|0.24%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
|0.92%
|0.01%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
|0.90%
|0.18%
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|0.87%
|0.02%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
|0.86%
|0.20%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
|0.83%
|-0.06%
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
|0.82%
|0.11%