GeForce RTX 3060 reclaims the top spot as the most popular PC gaming GPU

TL;DR: The October 2025 Steam Hardware Survey reveals NVIDIA's dominance in discrete gaming GPUs, with the GeForce RTX 3060 leading, followed by the RTX 4060. The RTX 50 Series, especially the RTX 5070 and 5060, show rapid growth, while AMD's latest Radeon RX 9000 Series remains underrepresented.

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for October 2025 are in, and the GeForce RTX 3060 has reclaimed the top spot as the most popular discrete gaming GPU, followed by the GeForce RTX 4060. The 'Top 30' discrete gaming GPUs among PC gamers is once again dominated by NVIDIA, with the company's fastest-growing RTX Blackwell generation GPUs being the GeForce RTX 5070, followed by the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060.

Valve's data shows that the GeForce RTX 5070 is the most popular new graphics card option for PC gaming, and the card could reach the 'Top 10' before the end of the year if its momentum holds. Likewise, RTX 50 Series cards, such as the RTX 5060, 5060 Ti, and 5070 Ti, are continuing to rise up the charts. The only discrete option not in the 'Top 30' is the flagship GeForce RTX 5090.

However, unlike AMD's new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series, the RTX 5090 makes the list with AMD's latest cards still relegated to the 'Other' category. Or, they are being miscategorized, as there are a few generic 'Radeon Graphics' entries. Here's the complete list.

Top 30 Discrete PC Gaming GPUs for October 2025 (Source: Valve)