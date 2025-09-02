NVIDIA reportedly reducing supply of its 8GB RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs

NVIDIA is reportedly reducing the supply of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB by 15% and the RTX 5060 8GB GPU by 30%, in order to maintain current pricing.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is reducing the supply of its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB by 15% and RTX 5060 8GB by 30% to balance supply and demand and maintain stable pricing. Despite strong sales growth, especially for the RTX 5060, the 8GB memory limitation remains a concern for long-term gaming viability.

According to reports on the Board Channels forum (via VideoCardz), NVIDIA is reducing the supply of its 8GB desktop GPUs in the GeForce RTX 50 Series to maintain a healthy balance between supply and demand.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the report, NVIDIA is reducing the supply of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GPU by around 15%, with the GeForce RTX 5060's supply to be cut by 30%. Board Channels is a Chinese forum where several pieces of inside information from NVIDIA's partners have been discovered in recent years, especially in relation to topics such as GPU availability, stock levels, and production delays.

When it comes to the new RTX Blackwell generation, NVIDIA's two 8GB models for the desktop PC gaming market have been the most controversial. This boils down to the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 being limited to 8GB of fast GDDR7 memory, which is widely viewed as a limitation for the long-term viability of these GPUs for playing the latest games.

Naturally, this makes the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB variant the most popular and sought-after model in the RTX 5060 Series; however, this report of NVIDIA reducing the supply of its 8GB desktop gaming GPUs isn't due to poor sales. As seen in the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for August 2025, the GeForce RTX 5060 is quickly gaining traction, which reflects NVIDIA's recent comments that it's the company's "fastest ramping" x60-class GPU of all time.

With the Board Channels post mentioning that a reduction in supply will lead to a "healthy sales environment" (translated) for both NVIDIA and its partners, the decision is probably directly related to keeping current above MSRP GPU prices intact.