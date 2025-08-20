Sony confirms PS5 price increases, base model now $549, PS5 Pro astronomical $750

After months of holding off, Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 console lineup in the United States and the PS5 Pro is now a whopping $750.

It's officially happening: Sony is raising the price of all PS5 console hardware in the United States.

After months of holding off, Sony has finally caved and will increase the price tag on all PS5 consoles moving forward. The new pricing has tacked on another $50 to all models, with the PS5 Pro now costing an astronomical $750, which is in the realm of the dreaded 3DO console from the 1990s. Tariffs are believed to be the direct cause for the price hike.

The price change goes into effect tomorrow as Sony offers hardly any advance notice of the change. Soon consumers may even forget that the PS5 launched at $399 for the digital-only console, and at $499 for the disc-based system. Interestingly enough, Sony just announced that it had completed its plan to move hardware production out of China, at least for PS5s sold in the United States.

PlayStation 5 - from $499 to $549.99 (+$50 increase)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - from $449 to $499.99 (+$50 increase)

PlayStation 5 Pro - from $699 to $749 (+$50 increase)

"Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21."

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad made the following comments about the PS5 price hike: