Sony reveals Black Friday deals: $100 off PS5 models and PS5 Pro, up to 75% off games

Sony has revealed its Black Friday deals for PlayStation 5 consoles, accessories and games, with the headline discount being $100 off all PS5 models in the US.
That means the base PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles, and the PS5 Pro, are all knocked down by $100 from November 21 next week, when Sony's sale kicks off.
- Read more: PlayStation doubles down on 'high-profitable' PS5 accessories
- Read more: Sony cuts PlayStation VR2 price by almost 30%: Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle is now $399
- Read more: PS5 and controllers hit with Black Friday sale, savings of up to $100 on Amazon and Newegg
So, instead of paying $750 for a PS5 Pro, you'll be looking at an outlay of $650. The base PS5 price is reduced from $550 to $450, and the PS5 Digital Edition is reduced from $500 to $400 (yes, we're rounding up the cent here).
Of course, as many gamers are pointing out, this price drop is somewhat countered by the recent price hike of $50 for PS5 models (which happened a few months back). But still, even if you take that into account, you're getting $50 off for Black Friday.
Sony also has the PS5 (1TB) Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle on sale for $450 and the PS5 Digital Edition - Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle for $400.
Other price cuts Sony highlights include:
- $100 USD off PlayStation VR2
- $20 USD off PlayStation Portal remote player
- $20 USD off Pulse Elite wireless headset
- $30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
- $30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller
- $20 USD off DualSense wireless controller
- $20 USD off Access controller
- Various discounts on PS5 games such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, Astro Bot, and God of War Ragnarok
In fact, there are discounts of up to 75% off games on the PlayStation Store, and as for PlayStation Plus, Sony is offering up to 33% off subscriptions. There are some healthy discounts to be had here.