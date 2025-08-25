PS5 may get more price increases in the US, analyst warns

Sony could raise the price of the PlayStation 5 in the United States once more if the tariff situation isn't brought under control, one analyst predicts.

TL;DR: Sony has raised PlayStation 5 prices globally, with the US PS5 Pro now at $750, signaling potential further hikes. Despite record Q1 revenues, Sony focuses on profit amid market volatility by prioritizing digital spending and monthly active users over console sales, aiming to maximize revenue and margins.

Sony might not be done raising the price of the PlayStation 5 across the globe and in the United States.

Days ago, Sony announced it was raising the price of the PlayStation 5 in the US. The full lineup of PS5 hardware saw a +$50 price increase, with the PS5 Pro now costing an astronomical $750 (the special edition 2TB Series X is close behind at $730). One analyst warns consumers that this could just be the beginning of Sony's hikes and that more price jumps could be on the way.

"Was just a matter of time. Thing is, this is likely not the last time we'll see upticks," Circana executive director Mat Piscatella said on BlueSky in direct response to Sony's announcement.

Sony just reported its best-ever Q1 revenues with $6.5 billion earned during the period, so why is the company doubling down on price hikes? After all, in the Q1 report Sony CFO Lin Tao said that Sony would "respond flexibly" to any price hikes, indicating that the company would just absorb potential losses in order to keep prices down.

The reality is that Sony is shifting towards monthly active users (MAUs) and digital spending instead of just selling consoles. Plus, the data that Sony currently has may indicate that the PS5 has already hit its peak in sales with the launch of the PS5 Pro, and that it's all downhill from here, so to speak.

Furthermore, the PlayStation segment just saw $1 billion operating income for the first time since the pandemic, indicating some stability within PlayStation's margins.

Sony is now doubling down on this profit-oriented goal while navigating the incredibly volatile, tariff-ridden global market. Increasing console prices means more profit per console sale (if any at all) and more revenue overall, especially from the United States, which remains very important to Sony.