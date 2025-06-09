Nintendo officially confirms delay for The Legend of Zelda live-action movie

Nintendo has confirmed the release date for The Legend of Zelda Movie has officially changed, with the company citing 'production reasons' for the delay.

TL;DR: Nintendo has delayed The Legend of Zelda live-action movie from March 26 to May 7, 2027, due to production reasons. Directed by Wes Ball and produced by Nintendo and Sony, the delay aims to enhance the film’s quality. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2026. Nintendo has delayed The Legend of Zelda live-action movie from March 26 to May 7, 2027, due to production reasons. Directed by Wes Ball and produced by Nintendo and Sony, the delay aims to enhance the film’s quality. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Nintendo has just confirmed that The Legend of Zelda live-action movie is being delayed over "production reasons," with Shigeru Miyamoto taking to X to announce the news.

In a bid to showcase the value of its new Nintendo App, Nintendo announced the release date of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda Movie directed by Wes Ball, the director of The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The initial announcement for Nintendo pegged the release of the movie for March 26, 2027, but now that has changed, as Nintendo's game director Shigeru Miyamoto recently took to X to announce that due to "production reasons" the release date for The Legend of Zelda movie is being moved to May 7, 2027, an approximate 2 month delay.

According to Miyamoto, the delay will be used to make the film "as good as it can be," with the game director not providing any more information on the delay or the current status of the movie. Notably, The Legend of Zelda Movie was first announced in 2023, and is being produced by Avi Arad and Miyamoto, with Nintendo and Sony joint financing the project. Filming is expected to begin sometime in 2026.