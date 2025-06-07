Nintendo Switch 2 exploit discovered that may lead to emulation

A Nintendo Switch 2 owner has already found a flaw in the system's security, which could lead to further exploitation that may result in emulation.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been in the hands of the public for only a couple of days and engineers have already found an exploit within the system, likely causing Nintendo to flex into panic mode to issue a fix.

The very early exploit in the new console was discovered by a developer named David Buchanan, who showcased the ability to display custom graphics (a checkboard pattern) on the Switch 2 screen. Buchnana explained he achieved this through a userland Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) exploit, a hacking method where attackers don't run their own code directly. Instead, they stitch together existing pieces of code already present within memory to make the system do what they want. Essentially, Buchanna used the system's own tools to generate the result.

What does this mean? The displayed graphics are proof that the system can accept external, non-official data without any third-party code being executed on the device. Moreover, it's proof of concept that there is some level of control possible over the Nintendo Switch. As for why Nintendo would be worried about this seemingly minuscule, innocuous exploit is that it's the first step toward potentially more powerful exploits such as homebrew apps, modding, emulation, or even privacy.

Nintendo has a history of opposing any form of emulation of its IP, and while this exploit doesn't unlock the entire system, the hacker demonstrated flaws within the system's security layers, which is undoubtedly going to now be an area where other hackers are going to target for further investigation and deeper exploitation.