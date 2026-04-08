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Report: Nintendo interested in Luigi's Mansion movie adaptation

New reports from trusted leaker indicate that Nintendo is floating the idea of pitching a Luigi's Mansion movie to keep its film production slate flowing.

Report: Nintendo interested in Luigi's Mansion movie adaptation
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Nintendo is reportedly considering new film adaptations, including a potential Luigi's Mansion movie, following the success of the Super Mario Galaxy film. game sales.

Nintendo is reportedly looking at ideas for new film adaptations, and that might include exploring a possible Luigi's Mansion movie.

Report: Nintendo interested in Luigi's Mansion movie adaptation 2
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With the Super Mario Galaxy overshooting opening projections by tens of millions of dollars, and recently breaking the $400 million in global ticket sales, Nintendo is apparently eyeing what's next for Mario movies.

New reports from well-known insider and podcaster Shpeshal Nick indicate that Nintendo is looking at offbeat options for more films, including a potential big screen version of Luigi's Mansion.

"The success of the Mario movies must be having quite the impact within Nintendo. A lot of stuff in the works from what I'm hearing, I can't talk about it all just yet, but as an example, they're looking at pitching a Luigi's Mansion movie," Nick said on Twitter.

Nintendo's next film will be the live action Legend of Zelda movie, which premieres on May 7, 2027 and stars Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

There's rumblings that there could also be some sort of Star Fox movie at a later interval, but there hasn't been much solidity to the reports, with Fox's appearance in the Mario Galaxy movie lending to most of the rumor's credence.

These film adaptations have been highly beneficial for Nintendo; combined, the two Mario films are approaching $1.8 billion from box office grosses alone. The first movie helped boost sales of Mario games shortly after release, and then led to Super Mario Wonder becoming the fastest-selling game in the series when it launched months after the film premiered in 2023.

Nintendo has yet to announce or confirm any more films outside of the upcoming Legend of Zelda project.

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Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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