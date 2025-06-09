YouTube confirms Nintendo Switch 2 support with updated compatibility

YouTube has confirmed that it's working with Nintendo on making the YouTube app compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, as it currently doesn't work.

TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch 2 set sales records but currently lacks a working YouTube app, with TeamYouTube collaborating with Nintendo to enable it soon. Nintendo is limiting multimedia apps like Hulu and Crunchyroll on the device. Additionally, a system exploit and battery safety concerns have emerged, prompting investigations. The Nintendo Switch 2 set sales records but currently lacks a working YouTube app, with TeamYouTube collaborating with Nintendo to enable it soon. Nintendo is limiting multimedia apps like Hulu and Crunchyroll on the device. Additionally, a system exploit and battery safety concerns have emerged, prompting investigations.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has made its way into the hands of millions of gamers, with reports indicating it's the most-sold console in a 24 hour period. Unfortunately, those millions of Switch 2 owners are currently unable to watch YouTube on their new console. That is about to change.

The official TeamYouTube X account has responded to Switch 2 owner, demonstrating that the official YouTube app downloaded from the Nintendo eShop doesn't currently work on the Switch 2. TeamYouTube responded to the video confirming YouTube is not yet available on the Nintendo Switch 2, and that its planning on making it available soon. TeamYouTube further explained in another response on X that it's currently "working with Nintendo to make YouTube available on the Switch 2 soon."

It is odd that YouTube isn't already an available app on the console, especially when considering the Switch 2 has a kick-stand making it a somewhat ideal device to watch videos on. However, Nintendo does appear to be generally moving away from the Switch 2 being a multi-media device, as the company recently confirmed that streaming services such as Hulu, Crunchyroll, and InkyPen are not usable on the Switch 2.

In other Switch 2 news, a developer has already managed to find an exploit within the new system that could eventually result in emulation. Additionally, some Nintendo Switch 2 devices are being found with swollen batteries, leading to fire and exploding hazards. Check out those stories below.