Nintendo Switch 2 sales shatters records, most-sold console in 24-hour period

TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch 2 has set a new record by selling over 3 million units within 24 hours, tripling the PlayStation 4's previous launch day sales. With strong global demand and ample stock, it is poised to break two-month sales records faster than any console in history.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has reportedly sold the most units out of any console in a 24-hour period, with Nintendo's latest piece of hardware moving as many as 3 million units.

That number has come from Nintendo Prime, a well-known Nintendo YouTuber who got that figure from three independent sources, according to Prime. For comparison, the previous record for the most sales in a 24-hour period was held by the PlayStation 4, which moved as many as 1 million units globally within its first 24 hours of being released.

If the Switch 2 numbers are accurate, Nintendo has completely swept the competition by tripling the previous record. The record-breaking doesn't stop there, as the Nintendo Switch 2 is teed up to break the all-time record for two-month sales after a console launch, which is currently 4.5 million and held by both the PS4 and PS5. At the current pace, the Switch 2 could break that record in a week, not months.

"I have now heard from 3 independent people that Nintendo has globally shifted over 3m Switch 2 units. This doesn't include any additional sales made today already and over the upcoming weekend," writes Prime

If you are wondering if Nintendo will be able to keep up with demand for the Switch 2, Prime writes that "It is the most well-stocked console launch of all time." Adding, "Furukawa said the answer to combat scaling was more units." This last statement is verifiably true, as prior to the Switch 2 launch Nintendo openly said it will be combating scalping by providing a constant healthy supply of stock that will mitigate any scalping.