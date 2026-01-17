The Legend of Zelda live-action movie will be released on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed The Legend of Zelda live-action movie will be available to stream on its service following its theatrical run.

TL;DR: Nintendo and Sony are producing a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, directed by Wes Ball, starring Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Set for theatrical release on March 26, 2027, it will stream exclusively on Netflix afterward, leveraging the franchise's global appeal and following The Super Mario Bros. Movie's success.

Nintendo and Sony are currently working on a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie that is slated to launch on March 26, 2027, and now we have learned that after its theatrical run, it will make its way over to Netflix.

The movie is being directed by Wes Ball and will star Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. The decision to make a Legend of Zelda movie comes after the billion-dollar success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and at the end of last year, Nintendo released the first screenshots for the upcoming project, confirming the two aforementioned actors.

In a recent press release, Netflix confirmed that it will have the exclusive streaming rights to The Legend of Zelda Movie following its theatrical run. The screenshots that were released in November last year showcased both Link and Zelda in what appears to be the Hyrule fields.

"Our partnership with Netflix has always been incredibly valuable. This new Pay-1 deal takes that partnership to the next level and reinforces the enduring appeal of our theatrical releases to Netflix's global audience. It also further underscores the strength of our independence and unique ability to create meaningful opportunities that benefit our creative stakeholders, consumers, and world-class partners," said Paul Littmann, EVP of Global Distribution, Sony Pictures Television