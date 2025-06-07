Nintendo Switch 2 fire and exploding hazard warning, Nintendo launches investigation

Some Nintendo Switch 2 consoles have been deemed a fire and exploding hazard after users discovered a bulging back plate; check your system out now.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch 2 faces a critical safety issue with some units experiencing lithium-ion battery swelling, causing bulging back panels and posing fire and explosion hazards. Affected users should immediately contact Nintendo for replacements and avoid pressing the swollen battery to prevent dangerous incidents. The Nintendo Switch 2 faces a critical safety issue with some units experiencing lithium-ion battery swelling, causing bulging back panels and posing fire and explosion hazards. Affected users should immediately contact Nintendo for replacements and avoid pressing the swollen battery to prevent dangerous incidents.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally made its way into the hands of gamers, and while the vast majority of Switch 2 owners are enjoying their new console, some are reporting a critical problem that is a fire and exploding harzard.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Taking to the r/NintendoSwitch subreddit, user tombyt3 shared an image of their new Nintendo Switch 2 with a bulging back panel. According to the user, the bulge is easily visible, and when running their hand over the back plate, it makes it even more noticeable.

The user writes that they have contacted Nintendo about the issue, and the company has launched an investigation. What is causing the bulge? It appears the problem can be traced back to the battery swelling. The Switch 2 uses a lithium-ion battery, and there are a few reasons why it would be swelling.

Battery swelling is caused by gas buildup inside the cell, typically caused by overcharging, deep discharging, exposure to high heat, internal short circuits, and age. As the battery degrades chemically, it produces gases such as carbon dioxide along with other byproducts. Since the battery is sealed, these chemicals have no place to escape, causing the sealed battery pouch to swell and the surrounding case or enclosure to bloat and bulge. What do you do if your Nintendo Switch 2 back plate is bulging?

Immediately contact Nintendo for a replacement device, as a swollen battery is a fire hazard. Do not puncture or compress the battery by pressing the back plate back into the device, as it can catch fire or even explode. I hope there is only a very small percentage of units suffering from this swollen battery problem, but at the moment, I have already found two cases, meaning it isn't a strictly isolated incident.