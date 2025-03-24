GeForce RTX 5060 Series to be announced one day before the RTX 5060 Ti launches

Mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 Series leaks and rumors are starting to heat up. In the past week or so, detailed specs for both the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti have emerged alongside the current planned release dates. The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will launch on April 16, with the RTX 5060 following in mid-May.
NVIDIA has yet to announce the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 Series, and based on the latest rumor from Hong Kong outlet HKEPC (via Videocardz), we won't get any official information until the 11th hour. According to the source, NVIDIA is currently planning to announce the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (which will launch in 8Gb and 16GB variants) on April 15, one day before the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti hits shelves.
The rumor also notes that reviews for the RTX 5060 Ti will go live on April 16 for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, covering both MSRP and non-MSRP models. There's apparently a stipulation that NVIDIA's partners (which includes the likes of ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, etc.) will have to have at least one MSRP model available on day one for the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs.
When it comes to mainstream GPUs like the current GeForce RTX 4060, pricing is always a key factor in determining overall value - but based on the current state of the market, we're preparing for the worst when it comes to the non-MSRP models for these cards. As for performance, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti features a similar hardware upgrade over the RTX 4060 Ti that the GeForce RTX 5070 has over the RTX 4070 - which should read to a comparable 20% increase in performance. The GeForce RTX 5060 could deliver a significant improvement over the RTX 4060 as the CUDA Core count is much higher, and it is set to sport some high-speed GDDR7 memory.
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 5060
|GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
|GeForce RTX 5070
|Architecture
|Blackwell
|Blackwell
|Blackwell
|Process
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|TSMC 4N
|Chip
|GB206
|GB206
|GB205
|CUDA Cores
|3840
|4608
|6144
|Tensor Cores (AI)
|TBC
|TBC
|192 (5th Gen)
|RT Cores
|TBC
|TBC
|48 (4th Gen)
|Boost Clock
|TBC
|2572 MHz
|2510 MHz
|Memory
|8GB GDDR7
|8GB/16GB GDDR7
|12GB GDDR7
|Memory Interface
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|Bandwidth
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|TGP
|150W
|180W
|250W
|Price
|TBC
|TBC
|$549
|Availability
|May-25
|Apr-25
|Mar-25
- Read more: GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB GPU launch date confirmed by leaker
- Read more: Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB and 16GB models listed - mainstream RDNA 4 coming soon
- Read more: GeForce RTX 5060 reportedly delayed to mid-May, RTX 5060 Ti in mid-April
- Read more: GeForce RTX 5060 listing shows 12GB of VRAM and we hope it's real