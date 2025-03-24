All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5060 Series to be announced one day before the RTX 5060 Ti launches

NVIDIA is set to announce the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti on April 15, one day before the RTX 5060 Ti's launch on April 16.

Senior Editor
Published
4 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Leaks suggest the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will launch on April 16, followed by the RTX 5060 in mid-May, with partners required to have MSRP models available at launch. NVIDIA plans to announce both on April 15. The RTX 5060 Ti could offer a 20% performance boost over the RTX 4060 Ti.

Mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 Series leaks and rumors are starting to heat up. In the past week or so, detailed specs for both the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti have emerged alongside the current planned release dates. The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will launch on April 16, with the RTX 5060 following in mid-May.

NVIDIA has yet to announce the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 Series, and based on the latest rumor from Hong Kong outlet HKEPC (via Videocardz), we won't get any official information until the 11th hour. According to the source, NVIDIA is currently planning to announce the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (which will launch in 8Gb and 16GB variants) on April 15, one day before the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti hits shelves.

The rumor also notes that reviews for the RTX 5060 Ti will go live on April 16 for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, covering both MSRP and non-MSRP models. There's apparently a stipulation that NVIDIA's partners (which includes the likes of ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, etc.) will have to have at least one MSRP model available on day one for the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs.

When it comes to mainstream GPUs like the current GeForce RTX 4060, pricing is always a key factor in determining overall value - but based on the current state of the market, we're preparing for the worst when it comes to the non-MSRP models for these cards. As for performance, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti features a similar hardware upgrade over the RTX 4060 Ti that the GeForce RTX 5070 has over the RTX 4070 - which should read to a comparable 20% increase in performance. The GeForce RTX 5060 could deliver a significant improvement over the RTX 4060 as the CUDA Core count is much higher, and it is set to sport some high-speed GDDR7 memory.

GPUGeForce RTX 5060GeForce RTX 5060 TiGeForce RTX 5070
ArchitectureBlackwellBlackwellBlackwell
ProcessTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
ChipGB206GB206GB205
CUDA Cores384046086144
Tensor Cores (AI)TBCTBC192 (5th Gen)
RT CoresTBCTBC48 (4th Gen)
Boost ClockTBC2572 MHz2510 MHz
Memory8GB GDDR78GB/16GB GDDR712GB GDDR7
Memory Interface128-bit128-bit192-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s672 GB/s
TGP150W180W250W
PriceTBCTBC$549
AvailabilityMay-25Apr-25Mar-25
NEWS SOURCES:hkepc.com, videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

