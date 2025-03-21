All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5060 reportedly delayed to mid-May, RTX 5060 Ti in mid-April

New reports indicate that NVIDIA's mainstream GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are being delayed, with the GeForce RTX 5060 now on track for mid-May.

Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA has not officially announced the GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti, but leaks suggest a mid-April launch for the 5060 Ti and mid-May for the 5060. The RTX 5060 is expected to feature 8GB GDDR7 memory and 3840 CUDA Cores, promising performance improvements over the RTX 4060.

With NVIDIA launching four GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs this year, the company has yet to formally announce its mainstream RTX Blackwell offerings - the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. Based on leaks from reputable sources, we have quite a few specs on these cards (see below), alongside word that NVIDIA plans to launch both 8GB and 16GB variants for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.

When we can expect these cards to hit retail shelves is up in the air - the rumored late-March launch for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti has come and gone. Although NVIDIA doesn't usually announce new gaming hardware at GDC or its GTC events, many expected an RTX 5060 Series reveal in the past week.

According to information from Board Channels (via Videocardz), a forum where NVIDIA partners offer information on things like supply, the current word is that the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti's launch has been delayed to mid-April, with the GeForce RTX 5060 arriving in mid-May.

A mid-May launch for the GeForce RTX 5060 would close that launch to Computex 2025, where NVIDIA's various partners could showcase various RTX 5060 Series models and builds. As NVIDIA hasn't announced these cards, this delay isn't a delay. Still, with it being harder and harder to find GeForce RTX 40 Series cards in several regions, the delay could make it challenging to find GeForce RTX 4060 stock ahead of the RTX 5060's debut.

According to leaks, the GeForce RTX 5060 is set to feature 8GB of fast GDDR7 memory and 3840 CUDA Cores. Although 8GB is disappointing, with 25% more CUDA Cores compared to the RTX 4060 and more memory bandwidth, we could be looking at a decent gen-on-gen performance uplift, one of the biggest for the GeForce RTX 50 Series.

GPUGeForce RTX 5050GeForce RTX 5060GeForce RTX 5060 TiGeForce RTX 5070
ArchitectureBlackwellBlackwellBlackwellBlackwell
ProcessTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
ChipGB207GB206GB206GB205
CUDA Cores2560TBC46086144
Tensor Cores (AI)TBCTBCTBC192 (5th Gen)
RT CoresTBCTBCTBC48 (4th Gen)
Boost ClockTBCTBCTBC2510 MHz
Memory8GB GDDR68GB GDDR78GB/16GB GDDR712GB GDDR7
Memory Interface128-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit
BandwidthTBC448 GB/s448 GB/s672 GB/s
TGP130W145W180W250W
PriceTBCTBCTBC$549
AvailabilityTBCMay-25Apr-25Mar-25
Photo of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5070 AERO OC 12G Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5070 AERO OC 12G Graphics Card
Country flagToday7 days ago30 days ago
$719.99 USD
--
Buy
$719.99 USD
--
Buy
$719.99 USD
--
Buy
$719.99 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2025 at 12:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

