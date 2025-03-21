GeForce RTX 5060 reportedly delayed to mid-May, RTX 5060 Ti in mid-April

New reports indicate that NVIDIA's mainstream GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are being delayed, with the GeForce RTX 5060 now on track for mid-May.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has not officially announced the GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti, but leaks suggest a mid-April launch for the 5060 Ti and mid-May for the 5060. The RTX 5060 is expected to feature 8GB GDDR7 memory and 3840 CUDA Cores, promising performance improvements over the RTX 4060.

With NVIDIA launching four GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs this year, the company has yet to formally announce its mainstream RTX Blackwell offerings - the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. Based on leaks from reputable sources, we have quite a few specs on these cards (see below), alongside word that NVIDIA plans to launch both 8GB and 16GB variants for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.

When we can expect these cards to hit retail shelves is up in the air - the rumored late-March launch for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti has come and gone. Although NVIDIA doesn't usually announce new gaming hardware at GDC or its GTC events, many expected an RTX 5060 Series reveal in the past week.

According to information from Board Channels (via Videocardz), a forum where NVIDIA partners offer information on things like supply, the current word is that the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti's launch has been delayed to mid-April, with the GeForce RTX 5060 arriving in mid-May.

A mid-May launch for the GeForce RTX 5060 would close that launch to Computex 2025, where NVIDIA's various partners could showcase various RTX 5060 Series models and builds. As NVIDIA hasn't announced these cards, this delay isn't a delay. Still, with it being harder and harder to find GeForce RTX 40 Series cards in several regions, the delay could make it challenging to find GeForce RTX 4060 stock ahead of the RTX 5060's debut.

According to leaks, the GeForce RTX 5060 is set to feature 8GB of fast GDDR7 memory and 3840 CUDA Cores. Although 8GB is disappointing, with 25% more CUDA Cores compared to the RTX 4060 and more memory bandwidth, we could be looking at a decent gen-on-gen performance uplift, one of the biggest for the GeForce RTX 50 Series.