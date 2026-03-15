COLORFUL's iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series blends hip-hop art with high performance

COLORFUL has announced a new line-up of GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, powered by the latest RTX Blackwell architecture. The new iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series blends a similar hip-hop-inspired design and aesthetic to last year's Ultra lineup, albeit in a darker black colorway that highlights the purple flourishes.
Visually, they look impressive, with a gradient of purples and neons in the holographic finish and RGB graffiti on the side. With a large heatsink and triple fans for cooling, this new lineup covers all models from the GeForce RTX 5060 up to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. All options ship with an out-of-the-box OC Mode, with the most powerful model including an iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC SFF variant for compact builds.
In addition, COLORFUL has announced the new iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series, featuring a similarly stylish design with compact dual-fan cooling. COLORFUL is releasing iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra DUO and iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO models, including RTX 5060 Ti variants with 8GB or 16GB of VRAM.
Here's a breakdown of the line-up.
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series
- iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC 16GB
- iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC SFF 16GB
- iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ultra OC 12GB
- iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 16GB
- iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 8GB
- iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra OC 8GB
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series
- iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 16GB
- iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 8GB
- iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra DUO OC 8GB