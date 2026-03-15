COLORFUL's iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series blends hip-hop art with high performance

TL;DR: COLORFUL introduces the GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards featuring the latest RTX Blackwell architecture, with the iGame Ultra Series offering a dark, hip-hop-inspired design and advanced cooling. The lineup includes models from RTX 5060 to RTX 5070 Ti, plus compact and dual-fan DUO variants with various VRAM options.

COLORFUL has announced a new line-up of GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, powered by the latest RTX Blackwell architecture. The new iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series blends a similar hip-hop-inspired design and aesthetic to last year's Ultra lineup, albeit in a darker black colorway that highlights the purple flourishes.

3 COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series

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Visually, they look impressive, with a gradient of purples and neons in the holographic finish and RGB graffiti on the side. With a large heatsink and triple fans for cooling, this new lineup covers all models from the GeForce RTX 5060 up to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. All options ship with an out-of-the-box OC Mode, with the most powerful model including an iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC SFF variant for compact builds.

In addition, COLORFUL has announced the new iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series, featuring a similarly stylish design with compact dual-fan cooling. COLORFUL is releasing iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra DUO and iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO models, including RTX 5060 Ti variants with 8GB or 16GB of VRAM.

3 COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series

Here's a breakdown of the line-up.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series

iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC 16GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC SFF 16GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ultra OC 12GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 16GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 8GB

iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra OC 8GB

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series