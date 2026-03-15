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COLORFUL's iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series blends hip-hop art with high performance

COLORFUL has announced a line-up of RTX 50 Series GPUs with the iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra and iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series.

COLORFUL's iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series blends hip-hop art with high performance
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TL;DR: COLORFUL introduces the GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards featuring the latest RTX Blackwell architecture, with the iGame Ultra Series offering a dark, hip-hop-inspired design and advanced cooling. The lineup includes models from RTX 5060 to RTX 5070 Ti, plus compact and dual-fan DUO variants with various VRAM options.

COLORFUL has announced a new line-up of GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, powered by the latest RTX Blackwell architecture. The new iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series blends a similar hip-hop-inspired design and aesthetic to last year's Ultra lineup, albeit in a darker black colorway that highlights the purple flourishes.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series
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COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series

Visually, they look impressive, with a gradient of purples and neons in the holographic finish and RGB graffiti on the side. With a large heatsink and triple fans for cooling, this new lineup covers all models from the GeForce RTX 5060 up to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. All options ship with an out-of-the-box OC Mode, with the most powerful model including an iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC SFF variant for compact builds.

In addition, COLORFUL has announced the new iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series, featuring a similarly stylish design with compact dual-fan cooling. COLORFUL is releasing iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra DUO and iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO models, including RTX 5060 Ti variants with 8GB or 16GB of VRAM.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series
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COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series

Here's a breakdown of the line-up.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series

  • iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC 16GB
  • iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC SFF 16GB
  • iGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ultra OC 12GB
  • iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 16GB
  • iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 8GB
  • iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra OC 8GB

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series

  • iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 16GB
  • iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 8GB
  • iGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra DUO OC 8GB
Photo of the ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 5070 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 5070 Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$762.08 USD
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$1119.99 CAD
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$762.08 USD
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$1099
$1099$1099
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/15/2026 at 11:35 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:en.colorful.cn

Senior Editor

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

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