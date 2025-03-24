Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB and 16GB models listed - mainstream RDNA 4 coming soon

According to new listings it looks like AMD is planning to launch two versions of its upcoming mainstream RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9060 XT.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will come in 8GB and 16GB GDDR7 variants, competing with AMD's RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9060 XT, which also offers 8GB and 16GB options but with GDDR6. ASUS plans multiple models, with the RX 9060 XT expected to launch in Q2 2025, offering improved gaming performance. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will come in 8GB and 16GB GDDR7 variants, competing with AMD's RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9060 XT, which also offers 8GB and 16GB options but with GDDR6. ASUS plans multiple models, with the RX 9060 XT expected to launch in Q2 2025, offering improved gaming performance.

In recent weeks, we've received details on NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GPUs, the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti. According to leaks, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is set to arrive in two flavors: one with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM and one with 16G on a 128-bit bus. Like the mid-range RTX 5070 series, it's set to see competition from AMD with the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9060 XT.

According to new product listings from the South Korean Radio Agency (via @harukaze5719 on X), the Radeon RX 9060 XT will also arrive in two flavors: 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 16GB - on a 128-bit bus. However, as AMD's new RDNA 4 GPUs all use older GDDR6 technology, the overall bandwidth will be slower than NVIDIA's cards with the latest GDDR7.

The new product listings cover various Radeon RX 9060 XT cards from ASUS. Only the premium variant will arrive with 16GB of VRAM. Both the ASUS Dual and Prime models will ship with 8GB of memory, in OC and non-OC form, with the ASUS TUF Gaming model set to ship with 16GB of memory, also in OC and non-OC form.

2

ASUS's TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9060 XT is set to ship with 16GB of VRAM.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The listing is good news for mainstream RDNA 4, as companies like ASUS plan to release multiple models and variants. As for the expected performance of the Radeon RX 9060 XT, things like Compute Units and Boost Clock speeds are still TBC. However, based on what mid-range RDNA 4 has been able to deliver, we can comfortably predict that the new Radeon RX 9060 XT will be a much better gaming GPU than RDNA 3's Radeon RX 7600, thanks to the massive improvements made to ray-tracing performance and the arrival of FSR 4.

As for the expected release date, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is set to launch sometime in Q2 2025 - which could see it drop anywhere between April and June.