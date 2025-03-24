GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB GPU launch date confirmed by leaker

The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is set to launch on April 16, and it'll arrive in two flavors - one with 8GB of GDDR7 memory and one with 16GB.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is set to launch on April 16, with 8GB and 16GB variants. The RTX 5060 will follow in mid-May. The 5060 Ti features 4,608 CUDA Cores, a 2572 MHz Boost Clock, and up to 16GB GDDR7 memory. Pricing is expected at $399 for 8GB and $449 for 16GB.

According to established leaker wxnod, we have a date and time for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti launch. The post, which went live over the weekend, states that the 8GB and 16GB variants will launch on April 16 at 9 p.m. (which we assume is based in Asia). NVIDIA has yet to announce the GeForce RTX 5060 series; however, this information aligns with the leak/rumor we reported last week that said the RTX 5060 Ti was coming in mid-April.

According to that source, the baseline GeForce RTX 5060's launch has been delayed to mid-May, so the RTX 5060 Ti will arrive first. As seen with the GeForce RTX 30 and ERX 40 Series, it's also expected that NVIDIA will create a Founders Edition model for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti.

In the past couple of days, we've also seen the full specs for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti leak out from its 4,608 CUDA Cores to its Boost Clock speed of 2572 MHz. With up to 16GB of GDDR7 memory on a 128-bit bus, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will offer significantly more memory bandwidth than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. However, as we get down to the mainstream cards for the RTX Blackwell generation, pricing will be a key factor in determining the card's overall value.

Pricing is the only thing that hasn't leaked; however, with the GeForce RTX 5070 starting from $549 USD, we predict that the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB will launch with an MSRP of $399 with the 16GB variant launching with an MSRP of $449.