All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA trademarks future-gen GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER graphics card, RTX 5090 SUPER teased

NVIDIA's future-gen GeForce RTX 60 series trademarked: RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, RTX 6090 teased, alongside RTX 5090 SUPER, RTX 5090 Ti GPUs.

NVIDIA trademarks future-gen GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER graphics card, RTX 5090 SUPER teased
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is preparing for future GPU releases by trademarking names for the GeForce RTX 60 series, including flagship models like the RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090, as well as the RTX 50 series. These filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission indicate NVIDIA's strategy to stay ahead of AMD's upcoming RDNA.

NVIDIA hasn't even made its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs official yet, but the company is full-steam ahead trademarking future-gen GeForce RTX 60 series GPUs including new flagship cards like the GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090 graphics cards.

In a new submittion of new RTX series GPUs to the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) regulatory body, NVIDIA is preparing itself for a wave of cards including the GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090 as well as the RTX 5090 SUPER, RTX 5090 Ti, and RTX 5090. This is at the top end of each series, but there are filings for the RTX 6080 SUPER, RTX 6080 Ti, and so on.

We shouldn't expect all of these GPUs to come out, but NVIDIA has to prepare ahead of time as AMD is cooking behind the scenes with its next-gen RDNA 5 GPU architecture (the one after RDNA 4 which launches in 2025). We should expect NVIDIA to dub its future-gen GeForce RTX 60 series "Rubin" after the Rubin R100 AI GPU (with next-gen HBM4 memory) launches in 2025.

NVIDIA's list of GeForce RTX 60 series GPUs filed at ECC:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6080 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6080 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050

NVIDIA's list of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs filed at ECC:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 SUPER
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Ti
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050
Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2024 at 2:11 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles