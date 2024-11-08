NVIDIA trademarks future-gen GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER graphics card, RTX 5090 SUPER teased

TL;DR: NVIDIA is preparing for future GPU releases by trademarking names for the GeForce RTX 60 series, including flagship models like the RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090, as well as the RTX 50 series. These filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission indicate NVIDIA's strategy to stay ahead of AMD's upcoming RDNA. NVIDIA is preparing for future GPU releases by trademarking names for the GeForce RTX 60 series, including flagship models like the RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090, as well as the RTX 50 series. These filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission indicate NVIDIA's strategy to stay ahead of AMD's upcoming RDNA.

NVIDIA hasn't even made its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs official yet, but the company is full-steam ahead trademarking future-gen GeForce RTX 60 series GPUs including new flagship cards like the GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090 graphics cards.

In a new submittion of new RTX series GPUs to the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) regulatory body, NVIDIA is preparing itself for a wave of cards including the GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090 as well as the RTX 5090 SUPER, RTX 5090 Ti, and RTX 5090. This is at the top end of each series, but there are filings for the RTX 6080 SUPER, RTX 6080 Ti, and so on.

We shouldn't expect all of these GPUs to come out, but NVIDIA has to prepare ahead of time as AMD is cooking behind the scenes with its next-gen RDNA 5 GPU architecture (the one after RDNA 4 which launches in 2025). We should expect NVIDIA to dub its future-gen GeForce RTX 60 series "Rubin" after the Rubin R100 AI GPU (with next-gen HBM4 memory) launches in 2025.

NVIDIA's list of GeForce RTX 60 series GPUs filed at ECC:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6080 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6080 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050

NVIDIA's list of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs filed at ECC: