NVIDIA trademarks future-gen GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER graphics card, RTX 5090 SUPER teased

NVIDIA hasn't even made its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs official yet, but the company is full-steam ahead trademarking future-gen GeForce RTX 60 series GPUs including new flagship cards like the GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090 graphics cards.
In a new submittion of new RTX series GPUs to the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) regulatory body, NVIDIA is preparing itself for a wave of cards including the GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER, RTX 6090 Ti, and RTX 6090 as well as the RTX 5090 SUPER, RTX 5090 Ti, and RTX 5090. This is at the top end of each series, but there are filings for the RTX 6080 SUPER, RTX 6080 Ti, and so on.
We shouldn't expect all of these GPUs to come out, but NVIDIA has to prepare ahead of time as AMD is cooking behind the scenes with its next-gen RDNA 5 GPU architecture (the one after RDNA 4 which launches in 2025). We should expect NVIDIA to dub its future-gen GeForce RTX 60 series "Rubin" after the Rubin R100 AI GPU (with next-gen HBM4 memory) launches in 2025.
NVIDIA's list of GeForce RTX 60 series GPUs filed at ECC:
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6090
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6080 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6080 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6070
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6060
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 6050
NVIDIA's list of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs filed at ECC:
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050