Mobile Devices

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reviews criticise 'hit-or-miss' AI features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to release on Friday, February 7th. As reviews start to roll out, feedback on the handset's AI features is mixed.

Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Early reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra praise its display and performance but criticize its AI features as "hit-or-miss" and more of a forced addition than a game-changer.

Samsung has not been conservative with using the tech world's favorite acronym. 'AI for All' was the theme of CES 2025, and Galaxy Unpacked teased 'a new era of AI integration'. However, the early reviews of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra are in. And while the overall consensus is generally positive, many of the common criticisms are directed towards the phone's AI features.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025 (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)
3

Galaxy Unpacked 2025 (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Engadget's Sam Rutherford spent some time with the handset. Throughout his experience, he noted the iterative, rather than innovative, nature of the AI tools:

"A lot of what Samsung focused on in this generation feels more like a bonus rather than a must-have feature," Sam wrote.

Gizmodo's Florence Ion echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting the aggressive, at times forced push towards AI inclusions:

"They're not giving us camera improvements or design overhauls. It's AI they're pushing whether we want it or not."

'Now Brief', as showcased at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 (Credit: Samsung)
3

'Now Brief', as showcased at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 (Credit: Samsung)

Patrick Holland of CNET, also voiced his displeasure towards the features, describing them as largely 'hit-or-miss'.

"With the confidence of a 6-year-old telling a lie, Gemini explains that my photo is of the Miner Auditorium at the de Young Museum. Fun fact: The de Young Museum doesn't have a Miner Auditorium."

"If you want to get the S25 Ultra for its AI features, don't."

Some of the S25 features in question include the Now Brief, which provides personalised insights such as weather updates, and events at a glance. Another was the Now Bar, an interface that displays real time information about tasks, sports and music. As well as Circle to Search, which allows users to search their screens through touch prompts

While they'll undoubtedly offer some level of value to users, there's been few widely adopted examples of AI addons that are considered truly groundbreaking. In fact, the glittery 'magic wand' symbol in software has become largely synonymous with 'tacked on corporate AI feature'.

Regardless, users will be able to get their hands on the Galaxy S25 series on Friday, February 7th. Whether you're in it for the AI or not, Samsung's flagship is still going to be a powerhouse.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, gizmodo.com, cnet.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025

