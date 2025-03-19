All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

'Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded' rated in Brazil, hinting at an upcoming remaster

A new Plants vs. Zombies title has appeared in Brazil's ratings board, suggesting a potential remaster of the classic 2009 tower defense game.

'Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded' rated in Brazil, hinting at an upcoming remaster
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: "Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded" has been rated in Brazil for multiple platforms, hinting at a potential remaster of the original game or "Garden Warfare." The franchise, known for its diverse game variations, faces uncertainty after "Plants vs. Zombies 3" was reworked in 2024. Official updates are awaited.

It's been over 15 years since the original Plants vs. Zombies released back in 2009. Since then, we've seen nearly a dozen variations - from pinball games to third-person shooters and mobile card games. It looks like another entry might be added to the list, with Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded spotted in Brazil's federal classification records.

Plants vs. Zombeis: Garden Warfare 2 (2022), Credit: EA
3

Plants vs. Zombeis: Garden Warfare 2 (2022), Credit: EA

As reported by Gematsu, Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android in Brazil. The record lists the "year of manufacture" as 2009, and the alternate title suggests that the listing is likely for a remaster of the original game.

Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android in Brazil: classindportal.mj.gov.br/consulta-jogos

Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 2025-03-19T01:23:54.194Z

There's also a possibility that it could be a remaster of Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare - the casual third-person shooter often described as a mix between Battlefield, Overwatch, and Team Fortress 2. However, with no official announcement, the classification is all we have to go off at this stage.

As of 2025, Plants vs. Zombies remains a recognizable franchise, though its trajectory has been more unstable compared to its run in the 2010s. Plants vs. Zombies 3 was soft-launched in 2021, only to be taken offline and reworked in October 2024. Since then, there's been no confirmed return date, and many fans have voiced disappointment over the series' current direction.

Whether Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded is a step toward addressing those concerns remains to be seen. For now, we'll be keeping an eye out for official updates on the classic franchise.

Photo of the Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (PS4)
Best Deals: Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (PS4)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$39.99 USD
- -
Buy
$92.06 CAD
- -
Buy
£13.48
- -
Buy
$39.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/19/2025 at 3:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:nintendolife.com, bsky.app

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles