'Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded' rated in Brazil, hinting at an upcoming remaster

TL;DR: "Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded" has been rated in Brazil for multiple platforms, hinting at a potential remaster of the original game or "Garden Warfare." The franchise, known for its diverse game variations, faces uncertainty after "Plants vs. Zombies 3" was reworked in 2024. Official updates are awaited. "Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded" has been rated in Brazil for multiple platforms, hinting at a potential remaster of the original game or "Garden Warfare." The franchise, known for its diverse game variations, faces uncertainty after "Plants vs. Zombies 3" was reworked in 2024. Official updates are awaited.

It's been over 15 years since the original Plants vs. Zombies released back in 2009. Since then, we've seen nearly a dozen variations - from pinball games to third-person shooters and mobile card games. It looks like another entry might be added to the list, with Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded spotted in Brazil's federal classification records.

3

Plants vs. Zombeis: Garden Warfare 2 (2022), Credit: EA

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

As reported by Gematsu, Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android in Brazil. The record lists the "year of manufacture" as 2009, and the alternate title suggests that the listing is likely for a remaster of the original game.

Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded has been rated for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android in Brazil: classindportal.mj.gov.br/consulta-jogos — Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 2025-03-19T01:23:54.194Z

There's also a possibility that it could be a remaster of Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare - the casual third-person shooter often described as a mix between Battlefield, Overwatch, and Team Fortress 2. However, with no official announcement, the classification is all we have to go off at this stage.

As of 2025, Plants vs. Zombies remains a recognizable franchise, though its trajectory has been more unstable compared to its run in the 2010s. Plants vs. Zombies 3 was soft-launched in 2021, only to be taken offline and reworked in October 2024. Since then, there's been no confirmed return date, and many fans have voiced disappointment over the series' current direction.

Whether Plants vs. Zombies Reloaded is a step toward addressing those concerns remains to be seen. For now, we'll be keeping an eye out for official updates on the classic franchise.