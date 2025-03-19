ARK: Survival Evolved DLC trailer delisted after backlash over AI-generated content

The reveal of ARK: Aquatica has been overshadowed by backlash, with fans calling out Snail Games for cutting corners with AI visuals and voiceovers.

Another controversy hits the ARK franchise as Snail Games unlists the ARK: Aquatica trailer following backlash over its AI-heavy production.

Snail Games has unlisted the trailer for ARK: Aquatica, the latest Ark: Survival Evolved DLC, following a wave of backlash over its heavy use of AI-generated content. While still viewable through a direct link, the trailer has been pulled from the studio's channel and can no longer be found on YouTube's broader platform.

Originally showcased at GDC 2025, the trailer was meant to highlight the aquatic expansion, bringing new underwater creatures, biomes, and mechanics to the game. Instead, it's quickly become a subject of controversy, as viewers pointed out that nearly every aspect of the trailer appeared AI-generated - from the voiceover narration to the CGI-style visuals.

Commenters wasted no time calling out Snail Games for low-effort marketing and cutting corners. One user wrote, "This is disgusting and you should be ashamed of yourselves." Others were more direct, urging the studio to, "Please sell the Ark franchise to literally anyone else."

This reaction isn't exactly surprising, given ARK's history. Snail Games' involvement in the franchise has been a sore spot for years, with the company accused of draining revenue from Wildcard Studios and interfering with development. In 2023, ARK: Survival Ascended launched at $50, forcing players to repurchase the game while shutting down ARK: Survival Evolved's official servers-a move widely criticized as a blatant cash grab. ARK 2 was also delayed indefinitely, with Studio Wildcard later admitting that Snail Games' financial struggles were impacting development.

It's been a rough couple of years for ARK fans, and this trailer appears to be another drop in the barrel for a franchise ridden with controversy.