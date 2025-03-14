All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Oblivion remake leaks: April launch, and a possible same-day release

According to recent reports from NateTheHate, the Oblivion Remake is expected to be both announced and released in April - potentially on the same day.

Oblivion remake leaks: April launch, and a possible same-day release
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Leaks suggest The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake could launch as early as April, with reports pointing to a possible same-day release.

Leaks regarding The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake have been circulating over the last few days, and most recently, estimates have been narrowing down on the game's release window.

Oblivion remake leaks: April launch, and a possible same-day release 704
2

As reputable leaker NateTheHate highlighted on X, Bethesda Studios is rumored to be targeting an April window for both the announcement and release of the Oblivion remake. It is uncertain how far apart the two will be, but NateTheHate suggests that a same-day release is possible.

Rumors about the project first emerged in leaked documents from the Microsoft vs. FTC trial back in 2023 - however, we've yet to receive any official word on the game from Microsoft or Bethesda. According to Mp1st, the game will be built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, featuring reworked gameplay, visuals, and new mechanics inspired by games like the Souls franchise.

The scope of the remake has reportedly expanded over the years, as the project was initially slated to be a simple remaster with a 2022 release, as outlined in the leaked documents - but the project has since been reworked into a full-fledged remake.

Oblivion speculation last hit the rumor mill back in January, when NateTheHate predicted that Oblivion would be the "surprise title" at Xbox's Developer Direct, with an estimated June release date. That mystery title, however, ended up being Ninja Gaiden 4, which was teased alongside the surprise release of the remastered Ninja Gaiden 2: Black.

While NateTheHate has a generally reliable track record, leaks like this should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Photo of the Playstation 3 - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition
Best Deals: Playstation 3 - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$23.96 USD
$25.78 USD -
Buy
$24.92 CAD
$24.93 CAD -
Buy
£31.96
£27.64 -
Buy
$23.96 USD
$25.78 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/14/2025 at 10:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles