Oblivion remake leaks: April launch, and a possible same-day release

According to recent reports from NateTheHate, the Oblivion Remake is expected to be both announced and released in April - potentially on the same day.

Leaks regarding The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake have been circulating over the last few days, and most recently, estimates have been narrowing down on the game's release window.

As reputable leaker NateTheHate highlighted on X, Bethesda Studios is rumored to be targeting an April window for both the announcement and release of the Oblivion remake. It is uncertain how far apart the two will be, but NateTheHate suggests that a same-day release is possible.

Rumors about the project first emerged in leaked documents from the Microsoft vs. FTC trial back in 2023 - however, we've yet to receive any official word on the game from Microsoft or Bethesda. According to Mp1st, the game will be built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, featuring reworked gameplay, visuals, and new mechanics inspired by games like the Souls franchise.

The scope of the remake has reportedly expanded over the years, as the project was initially slated to be a simple remaster with a 2022 release, as outlined in the leaked documents - but the project has since been reworked into a full-fledged remake.

Oblivion speculation last hit the rumor mill back in January, when NateTheHate predicted that Oblivion would be the "surprise title" at Xbox's Developer Direct, with an estimated June release date. That mystery title, however, ended up being Ninja Gaiden 4, which was teased alongside the surprise release of the remastered Ninja Gaiden 2: Black.

While NateTheHate has a generally reliable track record, leaks like this should always be taken with a grain of salt.