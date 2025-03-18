Stars Reach is an ambitious new MMORPG hoping to fill a 20-year-old void

With a deep sandbox world and a focus on player-driven freedom, Raph Koster's latest project looks to recapture what made classic MMORPGs special.

Given the reign of free-to-play battle royale titles, and existing MMO players like RuneScape and World of Warcraft - the MMORPG space is a tough one to break into in 2025. This isn't stopping Raph Koster from making the game he's dreamed of making for 30 years.

Credit: Playable Worlds

The former creative director of Star Wars Galaxies and Ultima Online, Koster is widely recognised as a legend in the MMORPG world. His next title, Stars Reach, he describes as a 'spiritual sequel to Ultima Online and to Star Wars Galaxies' - featuring a living galaxy sandbox, and vast landscapes that are somewhat reminiscent of No Man's Sky mixed with an old Zelda game.

The game was originally privately funded, raising $40 million over five years through private investment - and has since taken to Kickstarter, raising an addition $600,000 through community outreach. Currently in its alpha stage, the game promises a return to the roots of classic MMORPGs. Particularly, something for those players looking to scratch the itch left by the void of Star Wars: Galaxies.

"For fans who miss the immersive sandbox worlds of earlier MMORPGs, Stars Reach promises not only nostalgia but a leap forward, delivering unparalleled depth, freedom, and authenticity."

Credit: Playable Worlds

Some of the gameplay features include a fully player-driven economy, deep crafting systems, and persistent world changes - elements that Koster believes set Stars Reach apart from modern MMORPGs. Unlike older titles where worlds remained largely static, Stars Reach introduces meaningful, lasting changes to the environment. Mining depletes resources, settlements evolve, and economies shift based on player-driven supply and demand. Rather than just replicating Star Wars Galaxies, Koster is aiming to build on its core ideas, making the world feel more reactive while keeping the open-ended player freedom that defined those early sandbox MMOs.

The game is currently in alpha testing, where players can sign up to participate in playtesting. The game will be free-to-play

To learn more about the game, players can head to the project's website.