Oblivion remake rumored for a 'sooner than June' release date

Recent comments from a reputable leaker suggest that an announcement for the Oblivion remake could be imminent, with a possible Q2 release date.

TL;DR: Rumors of a remake for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have resurfaced, with leaker NateTheHate suggesting an imminent announcement, and a release date in Q2 2025. Rumors of a remake for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have resurfaced, with leaker NateTheHate suggesting an imminent announcement, and a release date in Q2 2025.

Rumors regarding the remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have resurfaced, with reputable leaker NateTheHate suggesting that we might get our hands on the title as soon as May this year.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

When asked on X if he had any news regarding the remake, NateTheHate responded, stating that more news will be on the way over the next two months, with a potential release window before June. It's possible we'll see an announcement trailer later this month or in April.

Bethesda has expressed a preference to leave game announcements until close to release, as Todd Howard highlighted when discussing Fallout 4. On that basis, it wouldn't be surprising to see the studio drop a surprise launch a few months out. Ideally, a potential announcement would come with some news about The Elder Scrolls VI, which was first announced back in 2018. However, at this stage, anything would be better than nothing.

The Oblivion Remaster was originally slated for release in the 2022 fiscal year. However, over time, insiders began to suggest that the project was turned into a full-featured remake. Aside from speculation, there's very little to go on regarding the scope, features, and improvements in the project itself. However, insiders claim that we'll be seeing a revamp of both the visuals and gameplay systems-taking inspiration from the Souls franchise and other popular games. It's also rumored that the remake will be built in Unreal Engine 5.

Bethesda Game Studios has been relatively tight-lipped about the project, with the only evidence of its existence coming from the Microsoft vs. FTC lawsuit back in 2022. During the proceedings, a large portion of confidential data was leaked, including information about unannounced projects-among them, an Oblivion Remaster.

For now, all we have is speculation. However, if these latest leaks hold true, an official announcement could be just around the corner.