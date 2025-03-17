Splinter Cell's focus on going back to its roots could be a huge win for Ubisoft

After years of open-world games, revisiting Splinter Cell's roots in the remake might help Ubisoft recapture what once made the company great.

Ubisoft Toronto is developing a Splinter Cell remake using the Snowdrop engine, focusing on preserving the original's legacy while incorporating modern technology. The project, led by Andrea Schmoll, aims to recapture the series' innovative spirit.

As announced in 2022, Ubisoft Toronto is leading development on a Splinter Cell remake, built from the ground up using Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine.

Credit: Ubisoft Toronto

The original Splinter Cell (2002) calls back to a time when Ubisoft was positioned at the forefront of innovation in games - and as evidenced by the team's commitment to return to what made the game great, it's shaping to be a pleasant departure from the publisher's open-world formula.

As reported by Videogamer, former Ubisoft tools support specialist Wesley Chartrand shared some behind-the-scenes hints on LinkedIn, highlighting his role as a scrum master and his focus on project efficiency. Perhaps most interestingly, Chartrand was responsible for "organizing and running retrospectives for the Splinter Cell DevOps team" over his two years working on the project.

The project has consistently emphasized respect for the original's legacy, as noted on the game's website:

"Its gameplay, technology innovations and storytelling have left an immense legacy. Our team is carefully combing through the original to capture what made it so special 20 years ago, but finding new moments to surprise players with today's technologies."

Additionally, Dishonored 2 game director Andrea Schmoll is leading gameplay systems for the Splinter Cell remake - an encouraging sign given Dishonored's status as one of the great stealth games of the past decade.

For a publisher that recently rolled out Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and soon, Assassin's Creed Shadows, it feels like a lifetime since Ubisoft has truly taken a risk. While Assassin's Creed Shadows is shaping up to be a major success, an original and unique return to Splinter Cell might prove that there's still room for risk-taking and creativity at a company that was once on the leading edge of innovation.

While it's unlikely one game will deter Ubisoft from its tried and true open-world formula - perhaps going back to the roots of Splinter Cell could help Ubisoft recapture some of the magic that brought us games like Far Cry 3, Assassins Creed 2, and Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory.

Since the game's announcement, official updates have been nearly nonexistent. However, a recent report has confirmed that the Splinter Cell remake is expected to release by the end of 2026.