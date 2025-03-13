All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

Taiwan worried over TSMC-Trump deal and US 'tech transfer': Taiwan will lose its chip dominance

TSMC's huge new $100B deal with the Trump administration and US isn't sitting well with Taiwanese officials, as this looks like a US technology transfer.

Taiwan worried over TSMC-Trump deal and US 'tech transfer': Taiwan will lose its chip dominance
Gaming Editor
TL;DR: President Trump announced TSMC's $100 billion investment in US semiconductor manufacturing, raising concerns in Taiwan about losing its global dominance. TSMC reassures that core technologies and cutting-edge production will remain in Taiwan, with US facilities focusing on previous-generation chips. Despite US expansion, TSMC plans to open four new fabs in Taiwan, highlighting its commitment to the country.

President Trump recently announced that TSMC would be investing a further $100 billion into US semiconductor manufacturing, but it is leaving Taiwanese officials with a sour taste in their mouths as this sounds and feels like a technology transfer.

2

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that TSMC's new investment of another $100 billion into the US chipmaking industry has Taiwanese officials concerned it would lose its global dominance on the semiconductor industry, and that the US would take that position over.

TSMC has however assured Taiwan that its expansion into the US won't downgrade the country's importance on the semiconductor supply chain, and that its core technologies will remain in Taiwan. TSMC Taiwan has a massive R&D team on home soil, with its cutting-edge process node production only taking place at its Taiwan-based fabs, with other nations like the US making previous-gen chips.

TSMC might be spending a further $100 billion on its US semiconductor plans, but will be opening up not one, but four new semiconductor fabs in Taiwan showing its dedication to the country. TSMC's continued expansions into the US are both good and bad, good for the US, but it seems there's tension brewing under the surface for Taiwan.

NEWS SOURCES:udn.com, wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

