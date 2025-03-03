President Trump announces TSMC will be investing another $100 billion into US operations

TSMC has announced its intentions to expand its investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the US with another $100 billion investment.

The company already has $65 billion worth of investments into advanced semiconductor manufacturing operations at its fab in Phoenix, Arizona, with TSMC's total investment in teh US expected to reach $165 billion. This expansion includes plans for 3 new fabrication plants, two new advanced packaging plants, and a major R&D team center, with the company said "solidifying this project as the largest single foreign direct investment in US history".

TSMC expects to create hundreds of billions of dollars of semiconductor value for AI and other cutting-edge chips, with TSMC's expanded investment expected to create 40,000 construction jobs over the next 4 years, as well as creating tens of thousands of high-paying, high-tech jobs in advanced chip manufacturing and R&D on US soil.

TSMC Chairman and CEO Dr. C.C. Wei, said: "Back in 2020, thanks to President Trump's vision and support, we embarked on our journey of establishing advanced chip manufacturing in the United States. This vision is now a reality. AI is reshaping our daily lives and semiconductor technology is the foundation for new capabilities and applications. With the success of our first fab in Arizona, along with needed government support and strong customer partnerships, we intend to expand our U.S. semiconductor manufacturing investment by an additional $100 billion, bringing our total planned investment to $165 billion".

TSMC might be speeding up plans to have its new 2nm and A16 process nodes made in the US earlier than previously, with original estimates pegging TSMC to mass produce 2nm in the US by as early as 2028. But the increased pressure from US tariffs might see TSMC speed up 2nm production in the US and the introduction of its next-gen A16 process for more goodwill and to meet the needs of the US market.

TSMC's new fab in Arizona will be mass production 4nm chips in 2025, with the second and third semiconductor fabs expected to bring more advanced process nodes to US soil.