TSMC chairman says US fabs are already fully booked into 2027, new 2027 lines already reserved

TSMC chairman C.C. Wei says that its US fabs are completely booked until 2027, and even tis new 2027 production lines have been reserved.

TSMC chairman C.C. Wei says that its US fabs are fully booked through 2027, with its new 2027 production lines also reserved.

The semiconductor champion has expanded its US operations, announcing with President Trump that TSMC would be spending another $100 billion on semiconductor fabs on US soil, and even with these huge investments, Taiwan will not suffer as there are 11 new production lines being built in Taiwan this year alone... but "it is still not enough" says the TSMC founder.

Wei made the new comments during a joint press conference with Taiwan President William Lai, adding that there isn't enough land in Taiwan for TSMC's new semiconductor fabs, to which President Lai said the government would absolutely step in and help provide more land, water, and electricity to TSMC.

The TSMC chairman also discussed worries that a new US-based R&D center would undermine TSMC, and that it would employ 1000 researchers to optimize production and yields, reducing its reliance on Taiwan. Wei said that Taiwan's 10,000-strong team in Hsinchu would lead R&D for next-gen 2nm, 1.6nm, and 1.4nm process nodes.

Wei was also asked about President Trump's push to scrap the CHIPS Act, to which the TSMC chairman responded: "We only ask for fairness. We aren't afraid of competition" and that TSMC chooses production sites based on its customers, and the best locations, and "not because of subsidies".