TSMC to begin mass production of A16 process tech in 2H 2026 in Taiwan, new Arizona fab in 2028

TSMC will begin mass production of its next-gen A16 process technology in the second half of 2026 in Taiwan, while a third Arizona fab is coming in 2028.

TSMC is expected to begin mass production of its next-gen A16 process node in Taiwan by the second half of 2026, and then "connect Taiwan and the United States" by introducing A16 process production at its third factory in Arizona, USA by 2028.

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that TSMC's first wafer fab in Arizona has begun mass production, with TSMC's Q1 2025 board meeting specially held in the Arizona plant to allow board members to receive first-hand knowledge that mass production was achieved at its new plant in the US.

UDN reports that the market believes that TSMC is showing its attention to the US market, and goodwill to the US government and the new Trump administration. TSMC's next-gen A16 process node is the first angstrom (smaller than nano) process node used by TSMC, with the company's nano process technology named the N series (N3, N4, N5, etc).

TSMC might be speeding up plans to have its new 2nm and A16 process nodes made in the US earlier than previously, with original estimates pegging TSMC to mass produce 2nm in the US by as early as 2028. But the increased pressure from US tariffs might see TSMC speed up 2nm production in the US and the introduction of its next-gen A16 process for more goodwill and to meet the needs of the US market.

TSMC's new fab in Arizona will be mass production 4nm chips in 2025, with the second and third semiconductor fabs expected to bring more advanced process nodes to US soil.