Business, Financial & Legal

NVIDIA says TSMC's new fabs will be the 'foundational pillar' of tech supply chain in the USA

NVIDIA says TSMC's new $100 billion semiconductor fab investment will be the new 'foundational pillar' of new tech supply chain centered in the USA.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: President Trump and TSMC announced a historic $165 billion investment to expand TSMC's U.S. operations, including three new fabs and advanced packaging plants. This expansion aims to enhance the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem, create thousands of jobs, and strengthen the domestic AI supply chain.

President Trump and TSMC just announced the largest single foreign direct investment in US history, with another $100 billion to expand TSMC's operations on US soil.

The ofifcial X account for NVIDIA posted: "TSMC's new fabs will be the foundational pillar of a new technology supply chain centered in the United States. NVIDIA will fully utilize TSMC's global manufacturing network to enhance our supply agility and resilience".

TSMC Chairman and CEO Dr. C.C. Wei, said: "Back in 2020, thanks to President Trump's vision and support, we embarked on our journey of establishing advanced chip manufacturing in the United States. This vision is now a reality. AI is reshaping our daily lives and semiconductor technology is the foundation for new capabilities and applications. With the success of our first fab in Arizona, along with needed government support and strong customer partnerships, we intend to expand our U.S. semiconductor manufacturing investment by an additional $100 billion, bringing our total planned investment to $165 billion".

The company already has $65 billion worth of investments into advanced semiconductor manufacturing operations at its fab in Phoenix, Arizona, with TSMC's total investment in teh US expected to reach $165 billion. This expansion includes plans for 3 new fabrication plants, two new advanced packaging plants, and a major R&D team center, with the company said "solidifying this project as the largest single foreign direct investment in US history".

TSMC expects to create hundreds of billions of dollars of semiconductor value for AI and other cutting-edge chips, with TSMC's expanded investment expected to create 40,000 construction jobs over the next 4 years, as well as creating tens of thousands of high-paying, high-tech jobs in advanced chip manufacturing and R&D on US soil.

TSMC's Arizona fab currently employs more than 3,000 people on 1,100 acres of land in Arizona. The site has been in volume production since late 2024. This expansion will play a crucial role in strengthening the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem by increasing American production of advanced semiconductor technology. It will also complete the domestic AI supply chain with TSMC's first U.S. advanced packaging investments.

In the United States, in addition to its latest manufacturing site in Phoenix, TSMC operates a fab in Camas, Washington, and design service centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California

NEWS SOURCE:pr.tsmc.com

