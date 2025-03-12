TSMC pitches an Intel Foundry joint venture idea to NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom, Qualcomm

TL;DR: TSMC has proposed a joint venture to US chip designers like NVIDIA and AMD to operate Intel's semiconductor fabs, with TSMC holding no more than a 50% stake. The talks are in early stages, following President Trump's push to revitalize the US semiconductor industry. TSMC has proposed a joint venture to US chip designers like NVIDIA and AMD to operate Intel's semiconductor fabs, with TSMC holding no more than a 50% stake. The talks are in early stages, following President Trump's push to revitalize the US semiconductor industry.

TSMC has reportedly pitched a joint venture foundry idea to US chip designers including NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcomm, and Qualcomm that would see the companies operating Intel's semiconductor fabs.

In a new report from Reuters, we're learning that TSMC would run the operations of Intel Foundry, but it wouldn't own more than 50% according to their sources. The talks are at an "early stage" and come after President Trump requested TSMC to help turn the US semiconductor market around as they've been bleeding out its semiconductor prowess to Taiwan and President Trump wants that business back.

Reuters reports that the details of the plan for TSMC to take "no more than a 50% stake and its overtures to potential partners are being reported for the first time. Any final deal -- the value of which is unclear -- would need approval from the Trump administration, which does not want Intel or its foundry division to be fully foreign-owned".

TSMC's joint venture pitch was made to potential backers before it announced that it would be making a new $100 billion investment in the US with President Trump at the White House on March 3, according to Reuters' sources. Talks of this joint venture over Intel's foundry division have "since continued" with TSMC reportedly looking to have more than one chip designer as a partner.

Reuters' sources said that "multiple companies have expressed interest in buying prrts of Intel, but two of the four sources said that the US company has rejected discussions about selling its chip design house separately from the foundry division". On top of that, Intel board members have backed a deal and held negotiations with TSMC, while some executives are "firmly opposed".