Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC pitches an Intel Foundry joint venture idea to NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom, Qualcomm

TSMC has reportedly pitched a joint venture foundry idea to NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm: would take stakes in Intel's manufacturing operations.

TSMC pitches an Intel Foundry joint venture idea to NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom, Qualcomm
TL;DR: TSMC has proposed a joint venture to US chip designers like NVIDIA and AMD to operate Intel's semiconductor fabs, with TSMC holding no more than a 50% stake. The talks are in early stages, following President Trump's push to revitalize the US semiconductor industry.

TSMC has reportedly pitched a joint venture foundry idea to US chip designers including NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcomm, and Qualcomm that would see the companies operating Intel's semiconductor fabs.

2

In a new report from Reuters, we're learning that TSMC would run the operations of Intel Foundry, but it wouldn't own more than 50% according to their sources. The talks are at an "early stage" and come after President Trump requested TSMC to help turn the US semiconductor market around as they've been bleeding out its semiconductor prowess to Taiwan and President Trump wants that business back.

Reuters reports that the details of the plan for TSMC to take "no more than a 50% stake and its overtures to potential partners are being reported for the first time. Any final deal -- the value of which is unclear -- would need approval from the Trump administration, which does not want Intel or its foundry division to be fully foreign-owned".

TSMC's joint venture pitch was made to potential backers before it announced that it would be making a new $100 billion investment in the US with President Trump at the White House on March 3, according to Reuters' sources. Talks of this joint venture over Intel's foundry division have "since continued" with TSMC reportedly looking to have more than one chip designer as a partner.

Reuters' sources said that "multiple companies have expressed interest in buying prrts of Intel, but two of the four sources said that the US company has rejected discussions about selling its chip design house separately from the foundry division". On top of that, Intel board members have backed a deal and held negotiations with TSMC, while some executives are "firmly opposed".

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

