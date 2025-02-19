All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

President Trump discusses 25% chip tariffs, Taiwan chip companies plan shift to US production

President Trump discusses 25% semiconductor tariffs, as Taiwan chip companies begin planning their shift to US production of the best chips.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: President Trump announced that semiconductor tariffs on imported chips will increase to 25% or higher by 2025. The US government will allow chip companies time to relocate production to the US, where no tariffs will apply. This aims to minimize disruption in the semiconductor industry.

President Trump has ensured that semiconductor tariffs on chips imported into the US would increase higher over the course of 2025, with new details on the tariffs shared during a press briefing at Mar-A-Lago.

President Trump discusses 25% chip tariffs, Taiwan chip companies plan shift to US production 107
2

During the press briefing, President Trump was initially asked about tariffs for the automotive industry, but when pressed about his future plans for semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, President Trump said that the tariffs will "be 25% and higher" and that the tariffs would "go very substantially higher over a course of a year".

The US government will give chip companies the time to relocate their production to the United States, with President Trump adding that "we wanna give them time to come in" and that when the companies "come into the United States and they have their plant or factory here, there is no tariff".

President Trump continued, adding that his administration wants to give chip companies "a little bit of a chance" before applying the semiconductor tariffs, as it would disrupt the entire semiconductor industry.

Furthermore, Taiwanese service companies are forming their plans to shift production to the United States, with the Economic Daily reporting that 7 major AI server makers in Taiwan recently visited Texas to discuss future investments in the US. These companies include Taiwanese AI server giants Pegatron, Wistron, Quanta Computer, Wiwynn and Inventec, with plans to announce their US investment plans before May 10.

Taiwanese companies estimate that the cost of acquiring land and building semiconductor factories would cost around $2 billion, while adding that automating equipment can boost those costs to somewhere between $3 billion and $5 billion. Most of these Taiwanese AI server companies have operations in Mexico, and are concerned over Trump's new tariffs.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

