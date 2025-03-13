Ubisoft confirms Steam Deck support for Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch with Steam Deck support, and the only thing Ubisoft is waiting for is Valve classification.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is only a week away and Ubisoft has just confirmed the title will be launching with Steam Deck support.

The announcement has come as quite a surprise to gamers, including myself, as the PC requirements for the title are quite heavy, leading many to believe that handheld support wasn't going to be possible. Contrary to popular belief, Ubisoft has taken to its Assassin's Creed X account to confirm Shadows will launch with Steam Deck support, and it is currently waiting for the level of classification from Valve.

At the time of writing, Valve hasn't released the classification for Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Steam Deck, but with Ubisoft's recent statement, we can assume there will be some optimizations that come with the Steam Deck version. Ubisoft has yet to announce Shadows has gone gold and the game releases in just seven days on March 20. If you are interested in checking out the PC specifications for Asassin's Creed Shadows, they can be found below, or you can visit the official Steam listing for the title here.

