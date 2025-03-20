NVIDIA's GeForce Now supports Assassin's Creed Shadows, in case your gaming PC can't handle it

NVIDIA has revealed the latest batch of games which are supported on GeForce Now, and the big hitter here is Assassin's Creed Shadows.
As you're likely aware, today is the day Assassin's Creed Shadows has been released on PC, Mac, Xbox and PS5, with the game also arriving on NVIDIA's streaming service, too.
You can't fail to have noticed the controversy around performance and how smoothly Assassin's Creed Shadows runs (or it doesn't) on PC, particularly with higher-end rigs looking at cranking up details at 4K resolution (which may be ambitious, let's put it that way).
Should your gaming PC be creaking under the strain, then streaming might be a good alternative. As NVIDIA points out, with the Ultimate tier of GeForce Now, subscribers can get Shadows running in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second - in theory.
Of course, you are swapping the demands of the game from your PC's hardware to your internet connection - you won't get smooth and detailed 4K gameplay on a subpar broadband line, of course - but this may be a more viable option for some gamers, certainly. (Playing on a handheld like the Steam Deck is also a pretty sweet experience, it's also worth noting).
As for the other games which are getting support on GeForce Now this week, they include Wreckfest 2 (another new release today alongside Shadows), and Fable Anniversary.
The full list is as follows:
- Assassin's Creed Shadows (New release on Steam and Ubisoft Connect, March 20)
- Wreckfest 2 (New release on Steam, March 20)
- Aliens: Dark Descent (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (Epic Games Store)
- Eternal Strands (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Fable Anniversary (Steam)
- Motor Town: Behind the Wheel (Steam)
- Nine Sols (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Quake Live (Steam)
- Skydrift Infinity (Epic Games Store)
- To the Rescue! (Epic Games Store)