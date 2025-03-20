NVIDIA's GeForce Now supports Assassin's Creed Shadows, in case your gaming PC can't handle it

If your PC isn't up to running Shadows fluidly in 4K, you might want your internet connection to take the strain instead - assuming it's good enough.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has announced the latest games to arrive on GeForce Now, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is also released on PC, Mac, Xbox, and PS5 today. The game faces performance issues on high-end PCs at 4K resolution (with cranked details), but GeForce Now's Ultimate tier offers 4K at (up to) 120 FPS - if your broadband is up to speed, that is. NVIDIA has announced the latest games to arrive on GeForce Now, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is also released on PC, Mac, Xbox, and PS5 today. The game faces performance issues on high-end PCs at 4K resolution (with cranked details), but GeForce Now's Ultimate tier offers 4K at (up to) 120 FPS - if your broadband is up to speed, that is.

NVIDIA has revealed the latest batch of games which are supported on GeForce Now, and the big hitter here is Assassin's Creed Shadows.

2

Fable Anniversary is also coming to GeForce Now this week (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As you're likely aware, today is the day Assassin's Creed Shadows has been released on PC, Mac, Xbox and PS5, with the game also arriving on NVIDIA's streaming service, too.

You can't fail to have noticed the controversy around performance and how smoothly Assassin's Creed Shadows runs (or it doesn't) on PC, particularly with higher-end rigs looking at cranking up details at 4K resolution (which may be ambitious, let's put it that way).

Should your gaming PC be creaking under the strain, then streaming might be a good alternative. As NVIDIA points out, with the Ultimate tier of GeForce Now, subscribers can get Shadows running in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second - in theory.

Of course, you are swapping the demands of the game from your PC's hardware to your internet connection - you won't get smooth and detailed 4K gameplay on a subpar broadband line, of course - but this may be a more viable option for some gamers, certainly. (Playing on a handheld like the Steam Deck is also a pretty sweet experience, it's also worth noting).

As for the other games which are getting support on GeForce Now this week, they include Wreckfest 2 (another new release today alongside Shadows), and Fable Anniversary.

The full list is as follows: