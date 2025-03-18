All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews leak revealing startling scores

Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews leak online, with one critic praising the title and going as far to say it's already 'iconic' in the AC franchise.

TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews have leaked early, showing scores by critics before they should be live.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been one of the most controversial launches for the franchise in recent memory, and now it appears reviews for the title are leaking ahead of when they should be posted.

3

Screenshots have been posted on subreddits showing review scores from OpenCritic and IGN Brasil, with both of the sources giving the contentious titles a respectable 8/10 and 9/10. Notably, reviews for the title are scheduled to drop on March 18, which at the time of reporting is today, but the specific time remains unclear. As for the reviews that leaked early, they have since been removed from their respective sources.

The ConsoleCreatures review for the title sourced on OpenCritic states the title gives players a lot of freedom and "takes you on a journey of exploration and history of one of Japan's most famous periods". As for the IGN Brasil, the short review was translated from Portuguese and states Shadows is "one of the most iconic titles in the franchise," with the reviewer going on to mention it successfully juggles combat and stealth mechanics against a Japense backdrop that's been previously untouched by Ubisoft.

"Assassin's Creed Shadows establishes itself as one of the most iconic titles in the franchise, delivering an experience that balances action, stealth, and a rich historical setting. Although it stumbles in some aspects, the game maintains an engaging pace," IGN Brasil synopsis of the review translated from that image using Google Translate in Lens

NEWS SOURCE:notebookcheck.net

