All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Ubisoft accused of hiding Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC from shareholders, sparking protests

Ubisoft is accused of talking to Microsoft, Electronic Arts, and other publishers about acquiring IPs from Ubisoft without informing shareholders.

Ubisoft accused of hiding Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC from shareholders, sparking protests
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A shareholder in Ubisoft is organizing a protest at the company's Paris HQ, accusing it of not disclosing acquisition talks with Microsoft, EA, and others. The shareholder claims Ubisoft is mismanaged and demands transparency and a recovery plan. Ubisoft responded, stating an independent committee is reviewing strategic options.

A shareholder in Ubisoft is currently attempting to organize a protest out in front of the company's HQ in Paris, as Ubisoft has been accused of failing to disclose talks it has engaged in with Microsoft and Electronic Arts (EA), along with other publishers about acquiring Ubisoft franchises.

Ubisoft accused of hiding Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC from shareholders, sparking protests 32132312
3

Juraj Krúpa, the CEO of AJ Investments, has claimed Ubisoft hasn't been transparent with shareholders about its internal decision-making and, more specifically, has accused the company of deliberately "hiding information" about an Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC partnership it has engaged in with the Saudi investment firm Savvy Group. Krúpa, a shareholder in Ubisoft, claims the company is "horribly mismanaged by current management" and is requesting senior Ubisoft staff provide a "clear roadmap for recovery" in order to address the plummeting value of Ubisoft stock.

The minority shareholder also pointed to a recent article by business investment platform MergerMarket, which claimed Ubisoft engaged in discussion with "Microsoft, EA, and others that are interested in acquiring IPs from Ubisoft." Adding, "Management did not inform public about these steps either," said Krúpa.

Ubisoft accused of hiding Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC from shareholders, sparking protests 6556615
3

Ubisoft has since responded to the accusations and referenced what it stated during its Q3 financial report, "As we mentioned during our Q3 sales, the review of various transformational strategic and capitalistic options is ongoing. The Board has established an ad-hoc independent Committee to oversee this formal and competitive process, so as to extract the best value from Ubisoft's assets and franchises for all stakeholders. Ubisoft will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materialises."

This news isn't totally surprising as it wasn't too long ago that we reported Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family was talking to Tencent about taking the company private, but one of the stipulations of the talks was the Guillemot family wanted to retain its control over the company, which caused Tenecent to be apprehensive about the idea.

Photo of the Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console
Best Deals: Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$509.99 USD
$445 USD $479 USD
Buy
$619.95 USD
$599.95 USD $619.95 USD
Buy
$899.99 CAD
$649.96 CAD $649.99 CAD
Buy
$699.99 CAD
$699.99 CAD -
Buy
$509.99 USD
$445 USD $479 USD
Buy
$509.99 USD
$445 USD $479 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2025 at 1:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles