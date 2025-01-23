All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows requires RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS with maxed-out ray tracing on the PC

Ubisoft opens up pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Shadows, as well as the PC system requirements: needs an RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS with RT set to Extreme.

Assassin's Creed Shadows requires RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS with maxed-out ray tracing on the PC
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on March 20, featuring ray tracing, ultrawide support, and customizable settings. Recommended specs include an Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and NVIDIA RTX 4080 for optimal performance. Pre-orders offer Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's Editions with various in-game and physical items.

Ubisoft has just confirmed that its new Assassin's Creed Shadows will be launching March 20, unveiling the PC system requirements at the same time.

Assassin's Creed Shadows requires RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS with maxed-out ray tracing on the PC 73
2

Assassin's Creed Shadows will support ray traced global illumination and reflections, an in-game benchmark tool for performance analysis, ultrawide resolution support, uncapped frame rates, and more. Ubisoft recommends an Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB for 1440p 60FPS with RT on the Enthusiast setting, or the RTX 4090 24GB for 4K 60FPS with RT on the Extreme setting.

Pre-orders for the game include the Standard Edition of the game for $69.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition for $89.99, and the Collector's Edition will cost a whopping $229.99. Here's what you'll get with Assassin's Creed Shadows in Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition form:

Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

  • Base game
  • "Sekiryu Dual Pack" (gear and weapons for Naoe and Yasuke)
  • "Sekiryu Hideout Pack" (hideout cosmetics)
  • "Mastery Points"

Collector's Edition includes all of the Digital Deluxe Edition content, plus physical items:

  • Steelbook case
  • World map
  • Naoe & Yasuke figurines
  • Life-sized Katana Tsuba of Naoe
  • Wall Creed Scroll
  • 76-page collector's artbook
  • 2 sumi-e lithographs

Assassin's Creed Shadows PC features:

  • Raytraced Global Illumination and Reflections
  • In-Game Benchmark Tool for Performance Analysis
  • Ultra-Wide Resolution Support
  • Upscaler and Frame Generation: Intel XeSS 2, NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1
  • Uncapped Framerate
  • In-Depth Customization Options
  • Dynamic Resolution Support
  • HDR Support
  • AMD Eyefinity and NVIDIA Surround Compatible

Ubisoft explains: "Of course, you'll be able to customize many aspects of your experience: configuration, controller layouts, keyboard and mouse configuration, a large variety of language options and more".

"We know you have been patiently waiting, and we're grateful you're still on this journey with us. We can't wait for you to get your hands on Assassin's Creed Shadows when it launches March 20 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Ubisoft+, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon via the MacApp Store as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store".

