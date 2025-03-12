All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability

NVIDIA has sent out emails to Prioriry Access members say they can purchase a new GeForce RTX 50-series Founders Edition card, while stock lasts.

NVIDIA appears to have restocked its elusive RTX 50-series GPUs as the company has sent out emails to customers informing them they have been selected to purchase a new GeForce RTX 50-series graphics card.

NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 56156165
The launch of the GeForce RTX 50-series GPU has solidified itself into history as one of the worst GPU launches from NVIDIA, as the company is battling missing hardware on random GPUs, associated power connector failures, and, probably most importantly, an extremely overpriced reseller market caused by dwindling stock.

While we still don't have an answer as to why there is such little stock of the Blackwell-based GPUs, we do have some good news, stock has come back as NVIDIA has begun sending out emails to its Priority Access members informing them they have been selected to purchase a new RTX 50-series GPU.

NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 124
For those who don't know, NVIDIA's Priority Access program was introduced in 2022 for the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics cards, and is an initiative designed to provide a select group of GeForce gamers and creators with the opportunity to purchase high-demand GeForce RTX graphics cards directly from NVIDIA. Users wanting to participate in the initiative must have created an NVIDIA account on or before January 30, 2025, fill out the provided form, and wait for acceptance by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 125
It appears select members of the Priority Access group are now receiving emails from NVIDIA about available for the latest generation of graphics card, as numerous posts have popped up on the r/NVIDIA subreddit with users sharing the email they received from the company. These emails indicate a new wave of stock availability has arrived, at least for the Founders Edition cards.

NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 126
NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 127
NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 128
NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 129
NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 130
NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 131
NVIDIA restocks RTX 50-series GPUs, emails sent out about limited time availability 132
